Long Denim Overalls Are a Romantic Addition to Any Fall Wardrobe

Long Denim Overalls Are a Romantic Addition to Any Fall Wardrobe
Photo: Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Overalls are the kind of thing we strictly associate with spring- and summertime. They drip with day-at-the-park appeal, warranting photo shoots full of flowers and sun. What many of us don’t realize, though, while we’re fantasizing about all the idyllic Instagrams we’ll snap in our dungarees, is that overalls are actually incredibly warm and fall/winter-friendly. And believe it or not, long denim overalls are among the coziest around.

I first stumbled upon this fun fact during my second winter in New York City. It was frigid for months on end, and I was getting tired of wearing the same black jeans every single day. (Always with fleece-lined tights underneath, of course.) Desperate for an ensemble that would break the monotony while still keeping me warm, I grabbed a pair of black denim overalls I’d bought the previous spring. Floor-length, crafted from thick material, and just roomy enough to allow for leggings to be worn underneath, they were perfectly seasonally appropriate. Not to mention, they paired magnificently with every turtleneck and sweater in my closet—opening up a world of winter-friendly sartorial possibilities I’d had no idea existed.

Though I’d purchased my overalls with spring and summer wear in mind, they proved to be a staple capable of carrying me through any season. Plus, the fact that they’re basically just pants makes them inherently transitional—just switch out blouses (and layer on undergarments) as you see fit.

A go-to that’s as chic as it is practical? That’s certainly something we could all stand to have a little more of in our lives—stock up.

Urban Bliss Straight-Leg Overall $42
The slightly cropped, straight-leg cut is as trendy as it is versatile. Throw these overalls over your favorite T-shirt—or your most work-appropriate blouse—and watch the magic unfold.

Workin' My Way Back to You Denim… $45
The pussybow blouse/denim overall combination is a surprising one—but this Nasty Gal styling proves it works.

WeWoreWhat Basic Overalls $185
A standard denim overall that doesn’t veer into “train conductor costume” territory.

WeWoreWhat Basic Overalls $185
For the shopper who wants a blue overall that’s as classic as it is fashion-forward.

Tiger Print Denim Dungaree $95
Because of course animal print dungarees are on the menu.

Lee UO Exclusive Denim Overall $129
A master class in leaning into your train conductor side without skewing too on-the-nose.

Urban Bliss Plus Straight-Leg Overalls $60
Turtlenecks and overalls make for a no-fail combination.

WeWoreWhat Basic Denim Overall $185
About as classic as a long denim overall gets.

Urban Bliss Plus Rinse Wash… $39
Sure to play well with anything in your closet.

BDG Ryder Striped Denim Overall $69.99
For the shopper who prefers their denim covered in pinstripes.

Citizens of Humanity Christie Wide-Leg… $194
Let the wide-leg crop live on.

Petite Slim-Leg Dungarees $30
Your favorite skinny jeans, rendered in overall form.

Washed Black Denim Overall $67
With an overall this classic, it’s near-impossible to go wrong.

Mid-Blue Pocket Denim Dungarees $95
An overall with a slightly dropped waist—because high-waisted isn’t the only way to do it.

Monki Off-White Straight-Leg Overalls $55
A Scandi-style overall sure to keep you chic and cozy in equal measure.

Urban Bliss Plus Straight-Leg Overalls $60
Peep the raw hem, though.

Signature 8 Striped Denim Overalls $28.50
Train conductor, but make it fashion.

Slim-Leg Dungarees $49.40
Dyed such a crisp black you’d hardly suspect it was denim.

Wrangler Utility Overalls $148
Because fans of a wide-leg dungaree deserve options.

SJYP Wide-Leg Denim Overall $210
Walking proof that “edgy” and “overalls” are far from mutually exclusive.

Midwash Blue Denim Overall $67
Light-wash denim that’s actually vibrant? Yes, please.

M.C. Overalls Dusty Pink Overalls $103
Oh yeah, millennial pink denim is absolutely on offer.

Tie Me Denim Belted Dungarees $25
For the shopper who prefers their overalls with all kinds of ’70s flare.

Levi's Baggy Overall $90
Baggy overalls that look anything but sloppy.

WeWoreWhat High-Waisted Skinny Overall $195
Sleek enough to pair with your favorite button-down.

Rolla's EastCoast Flare Overalls $129
An overalls silhouette that feels simultaneously retro and fresh.

Rebecca Minkoff Jackson Overalls $198
Those pockets look massive enough to store absolutely everything in.

Levi's Baggy Overalls $128
Worth lounging around in all weekend long.

Maternity Washed Black Denim Overall $67
Because pregnancy shouldn’t preclude you from getting into cozy overall mode.

Levi's Mom Overall $84
Mom overalls, done the trendiest way possible.

Ella Moss Button-Front Denim Jumpsuit $139.50
A denim jumpsuit you could easily throw over your favorite turtleneck—or wear on its own.

Urban Bliss Plus Straight-Leg Overall $60
Just cropped enough.

Rolla's Trade Overall $78
Sure to play as well with your favorite heels as they will with your go-to sneaks.

Only Denim Overall $30
A waist that’s stretchy instead of structured? Hell yeah.

Cheap Monday Spray Overall $42
For the fan of a washed-out palette—and an exceptionally skinny overall.

Curve Denim Kick-Flare Overall $43
A touch of kick-flare goes a long, long way.

Free People Carly Flare Overall $36
Classic on top. Retro on bottom.

Levi's Baggy Overall $128
What drop waist dreams are made of.

Urban Bliss Straight-Leg Overalls $60
Straight legs that are the perfect length—no cuffing required.

ZW Premium Denim Worker Overalls $89.90
Dripping with all kinds of grunge-edge appeal.

Apiece Apart Carmen Denim Overall $205
For the shopper who wants to do overalls in the least obvious way possible.

 

