Long Denim Overalls Are a Romantic Addition to Any Fall Wardrobe

Overalls are the kind of thing we strictly associate with spring- and summertime. They drip with day-at-the-park appeal, warranting photo shoots full of flowers and sun. What many of us don’t realize, though, while we’re fantasizing about all the idyllic Instagrams we’ll snap in our dungarees, is that overalls are actually incredibly warm and fall/winter-friendly. And believe it or not, long denim overalls are among the coziest around.

I first stumbled upon this fun fact during my second winter in New York City. It was frigid for months on end, and I was getting tired of wearing the same black jeans every single day. (Always with fleece-lined tights underneath, of course.) Desperate for an ensemble that would break the monotony while still keeping me warm, I grabbed a pair of black denim overalls I’d bought the previous spring. Floor-length, crafted from thick material, and just roomy enough to allow for leggings to be worn underneath, they were perfectly seasonally appropriate. Not to mention, they paired magnificently with every turtleneck and sweater in my closet—opening up a world of winter-friendly sartorial possibilities I’d had no idea existed.

Though I’d purchased my overalls with spring and summer wear in mind, they proved to be a staple capable of carrying me through any season. Plus, the fact that they’re basically just pants makes them inherently transitional—just switch out blouses (and layer on undergarments) as you see fit.

A go-to that’s as chic as it is practical? That’s certainly something we could all stand to have a little more of in our lives—stock up.

The slightly cropped, straight-leg cut is as trendy as it is versatile. Throw these overalls over your favorite T-shirt—or your most work-appropriate blouse—and watch the magic unfold.

The pussybow blouse/denim overall combination is a surprising one—but this Nasty Gal styling proves it works.

A standard denim overall that doesn’t veer into “train conductor costume” territory.

For the shopper who wants a blue overall that’s as classic as it is fashion-forward.

Because of course animal print dungarees are on the menu.

A master class in leaning into your train conductor side without skewing too on-the-nose.

Turtlenecks and overalls make for a no-fail combination.

About as classic as a long denim overall gets.

Sure to play well with anything in your closet.

For the shopper who prefers their denim covered in pinstripes.

Let the wide-leg crop live on.

Your favorite skinny jeans, rendered in overall form.

With an overall this classic, it’s near-impossible to go wrong.

An overall with a slightly dropped waist—because high-waisted isn’t the only way to do it.

A Scandi-style overall sure to keep you chic and cozy in equal measure.

Peep the raw hem, though.

Train conductor, but make it fashion.

Dyed such a crisp black you’d hardly suspect it was denim.

Because fans of a wide-leg dungaree deserve options.

Walking proof that “edgy” and “overalls” are far from mutually exclusive.

Light-wash denim that’s actually vibrant? Yes, please.

Oh yeah, millennial pink denim is absolutely on offer.

For the shopper who prefers their overalls with all kinds of ’70s flare.

Baggy overalls that look anything but sloppy.

Sleek enough to pair with your favorite button-down.

An overalls silhouette that feels simultaneously retro and fresh.

Those pockets look massive enough to store absolutely everything in.

Worth lounging around in all weekend long.

Because pregnancy shouldn’t preclude you from getting into cozy overall mode.

Mom overalls, done the trendiest way possible.

A denim jumpsuit you could easily throw over your favorite turtleneck—or wear on its own.

Just cropped enough.

Sure to play as well with your favorite heels as they will with your go-to sneaks.

A waist that’s stretchy instead of structured? Hell yeah.

For the fan of a washed-out palette—and an exceptionally skinny overall.

A touch of kick-flare goes a long, long way.

Classic on top. Retro on bottom.

What drop waist dreams are made of.

Straight legs that are the perfect length—no cuffing required.

Dripping with all kinds of grunge-edge appeal.

For the shopper who wants to do overalls in the least obvious way possible.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.