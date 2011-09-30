Lonely Planet Names Tastiest Locales Around The World

Lonely Planet, an insider’s travel guide, has named its tastiest locales around the world. From Turkey and Italy to Belgian and India, get native tips on where to find the most delicious treats in LP‘s newbucket list travel book.

Lonely Planet’s 1000 Ultimate Sights is a gyspy’s dream including everything an inquiring jetsetter would need to know — historic sites, natural wonders, architectural masterpieces, wildlife spectacles and lepice de rsistance — a few culinary food stops along the way.

The New York Daily News sites a few notables from its pages:

At No. 484, Tokyo Fish Market in Japan is where visitors can bear witness to an action-packed tuna auction and then dig into a plate of ludicrously fresh sushi for breakfast

If you have an adventurous and a fearless palate, TLP recommends the Donghuamen night market inBeijing calling it, “a kaleidoscopic food zoo of all the Chinese food you could wish to try.” If the ordinarybugs you, you’re in luck — the market also boasts creepy treats such ascandied insects and scorpions on a stick.

However if it’s sophistication you seek, try a cheese lover paradise in the Roquefort caves ofFrance. Sampleblue-veined cheese that has been aged for centuries and then shop in the oldest department store inParis, Le Bon March.

Plan on traveling elsewhere? Feel free to check out the list below for other edible excursions around the worldlisted inLonely Planet’s 1000 Ultimate Sights:

Best Gelato-Italia

Gelateria di Piazza,San Gimignano

Most Decadent Chocolatier-Belgium

House of Master Belgian Chocolate-Makers,Brussels

Must-Taste Tea-India

Darjeeling,India

Best Bubbly-France

Maison Mercier, Epernay, France

Truffle Heaven-Italy

San Miniato National, White Truffle Market, San Miniato

The Spice of Life-Turkey

Spice Bazaar,Istanbul