LONDRE’s Floral Swimsuits Have Hidden Vulvas Throughout The Pattern

There’s cute swimwear—and then there’s “No, you don’t understand, I absolutely need this” cute swimwear. If you can’t guess, LONDRE’s new collection with Sarah Nicole Landry is definitely the latter. Landry, better known as @thebirdspapaya on Instagram, is a body-posi influencer whose content celebrates the female body. With this in mind, the brand went all-out designing the perfect floral print with a twist.

The brand-new “Where’s Vulva” print looks like your classic pinky floral at first glance, but a closer look reveals hidden vulvas throughout and I couldn’t love it more. It’s funny! It’s clever! It’s cute! The unassuming-yet-powerful print is inspired by what the brand considers to be a perfect mix of sensuality and playfulness. TBH, a more perfect swimwear pattern simply could not exist.

“I’ve always been a curious and cheeky person,” says Landry regarding the decision to go bold with the print. “As time has gone on and my journey with my own body has continued I’ve worked in celebration of a body, instead of shame in it. That includes the vulva!”

In the name of a good pun, this look is majora-ly cute. You can shop the print in two different swimsuit options, the best-selling Minimalist One-Piece or the Sarah Top and Nicole Bottoms if you prefer a bikini moment. I’m a big fan of LONDRE’s quality—I lived in their super-soft, minimalist loungewear options during quarantine—so I already know these pieces will be summer wardrobe essentials. Don’t mind me wearing the one-piece as a bodysuit with some white jeans!

And lucky for LONDRE shoppers, this launch is both inclusive and sustainably made. We love to see it! Both swimsuits in the collection are available in sizes XS-5X with some long options for long torso gals as well. The Canadian, female-led brand also utilized recycled plastic bottles to make the double-layered (cough, not see-through, cough) material, so you can feel as good about your purchase as you’ll look wearing it.

Below, check out both and don’t hesitate to show off your vulva this summer at the beach. Keep in mind, I’m referring to the pattern there—but if you’re headed to a nude beach, then by all means. You do you, girl!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Minimalist One-Piece

LONDRE’s best-selling swimsuit features a scoop front, a super-low back and some subtle ruching at the bum. They recommend sizing up if you’re in between sizes and opting for the Tall fit instead of Classic if you’re above 5’7.

Sarah Top

The Sarah Top features a plunging neckline that still feels comfortable, thanks to thick adjustable straps, a wide band and a tie-closure back.

Nicole Bottoms

I’m a sucker for a good high-waisted bikini, and the Nicole Bottoms have a super-high rise and a tie detail at the waist for an extra-flattering fit.