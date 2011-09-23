London Fashion Week Street Style Recap

Attendees at London Fashion Week this year seriously stepped up their game. The on-trend outfits that adorned some of England’s chicest did not disappoint, and made for awesome street style. Patterns and prints have been all the rage this season, and the Brits welcomed it with open arms.

Plenty of celebrities and it girls like Olivia Palermo, Kelis, Pixie Geldof, andEliza Doolittle touched down in London Town for a series of shows and presentations, and they are all featured in the above gallery. Check out some of our favorite looks!

Photos by Blink London