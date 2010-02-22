London Fashion Week: Our Favorite Shows from the Weekend!

Now that New York Fashion Week is over, designers, critics, and fashion lovers have turned their attention across the pond to the runways of London. Although London Fashion Week, which started on February 19 and ends February 24, is still in full-swing, weve already picked out some of our favorite shows.

Mark Fast (and above) Canadian-born Mark Fast not only embraced shape and texture with his collection, but also the inclusion of plus-size models. Fast, who has been praised for his lack of size discrimination, alternated between the body-hugging and free and flowing, with looks that ranged from a cranberry pink, draped, silk dress to a short, tight, shoulder-baring dress modeled by fashions plus-size icon, Crystal Renn.

Twenty8Twelve Actress Sienna Miller and her sister, Savannah, opted for a presentation this year rather than a runway show. The reason? The actress confessed to Style.com that the duo never intended to set ourselves up against Christopher Bailey. Dotted with boho, military, and hippie influences, the collection seemed to reflect the actress’ own street style, featuring acid wash jeans, leather jackets, and psychedelic-print sweaters. Admittedly, although Twenty8Twelve may not carry the same professional finish as Bailey or even celeb labels such as The Row, we kind of like the fact that its more street-ready than runway-savvy.

Todd Lynn What was the inspiration behind Todd Lynns 2010 collection? The thrill of the hunt. Each look seemed to evoke the contrast between the predator and the prey, featuring olive-colored pants paired with shoulder-padded jackets draped with fox fur. Not only do we love Lynns concept, but we love his leather-fueled execution.

Matthew Williamson Matthew Williamson is known for his panache for the bright and bold geared toward the young and beautiful. With this collection, Williamson not only showed what he does best, but he captured a sense of mature femininity. Grown-up looks, such as this tweed jacket and dress combination that opened the show, competed with brightly-colored silk dresses.

Christopher Kane Christopher Kane was keen on florals this season; through an array of textures and fabrics, flowers fueled this years fall collection. From leather jackets to body-conscious kimonos, it appeared that each look aimed to highlight the utilization of floral print, rather than showcasing drastic experimentations with shape.

Louise Goldin While some designers channeled nature, Louise Goldin looked to the stars for inspiration. Goldin described her collection as space military, and her collection certainly didnt stray from the sci-fi and futuristic. It seemed to be the perfect mish-mash of Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element and Lady Gaga.

House of Holland Henry Hollands House of Holland is likely to appeal to the twentysomething New York City hipster, as models sported sherbet-colored printed tights, side-ponytails and acronym-printed T-shirts. It was rather appropriate that fashionistas such as Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof sat in the front row.

PPQ On Saturday, PPQ closed the night with looks that were all about the femme fatale. However, these weren’t 40s vamps in pin curls. Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker gave their looks a rocknroll edge with heavy eyeliner, gold embellishments, animal prints, and metallics.

Unique Topshops Unique went into the wild with a collection that featured a Boy Scout-inspired jacket and shorts, animal-inspired knitwear, and mushroom-print chiffons. We especially loved the animal masks designed by Emma Cook.

Images: style.com & coutorture.com

