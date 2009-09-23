London Fashion Week: British Vogue, Net-a-Porter and LFW’s 25th Anniversary

In honor of London Fashion Week‘s 25th Anniversary and fashion photographer Nick Knight, notorious for his unique envelope-pushing style, British Vogue editor Alexandra Schulman joined forces with Net-a-Porter founder (because let’s be honest here, it ain’t a party without the e-commerce queen) Natalie Massanet, to throw what would be the most exclusive dinner party during London Fashion Week at the posh London restaurant Le Caprice.

Guests enjoyed an evening of decadence, compliments of Louis Roderer champagne and top notch cuisine a la des chefs at Le Caprice while admiring some of Nick Knight’s most famous photographs.

Among some of fashion’s most famous faces present: Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Luella, and Matthew Williamson…and among some of our most favorite famous faces present:

1. Naomi Campbell with the ultimate in arm candy: Christian Louboutin. We just can’t believe Campbell’s shoes don’t have red soles. Ick.

2. Agyness Deyn and Henry Holland. Hey Aggy, is your dress an homage to what you used to look like vs. what you look like now? Take it as a compliment, you’re the hippest oreo we’ve ever seen. Rolling with Henry Holland doesn’t hurt either.

3. Alexa Chung, feeling right at home, in her usual girly attire, which for some reason never looks too girly and always exudes an element of sex appeal. If I tweet you for tips, will you answer?

4. Black, green, and blonde all over? Claudia Shiffer. And the longer I go down this list, the lower my self-esteem sinks. Someone seems to be winning a little game I like to call “tricking the genetic lottery.”

5. Last but not least, Victoria Beckham, sans the other Spice Girls, who are all together enjoying their Fashion Week. Listen, Vic, whatever drama you’re going through, WORK IT OUT. We’re seriously waiting on reunion tour round two.

We also heard Pixie Geldoff made an appearance but uh, where was Nylon’s one and only Peaches? Vlogging, perhaps?

And you thought the end of NYFW would be cause for concern. London’s half way through and we still have an entire week in Paris ahead of us. See you there!