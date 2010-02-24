StyleCaster
London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings

Yesterday marked the last day of London Fashion Week, which began on Februrary 19, and just like with New York Fashion Week, we’ve been keeping up with all the shows and making bets on what our favorite celebrities, like Kate Hudson will be wearing in the coming season. Hudson (pictured above) epitomizes effortless glamour with her golden locks and green sequined dress. Always fashion-forward, the actress seems to have taken note of spring’s hot shoe trend, by wearing black platform heels. Check out the rest of the looks from London that caught our eyes last week, below.

Mary-Kate Olsen:88882 1267052287 London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings
With the successful launch of The Row and the recent announcement of their denim-based collection, Textile Elizabeth and James, the Olsen sisters have successfully proven their skills as fashion designers. Arriving at the Burberry Prorsum show in this black belted coat, black leggings, and grey scarf, Mary-Kate plays the part, in this polished and chic ensemble.

Claire Danes: 88883 1267052296 London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings
Sometimes it’s better to keep things simple. Claire Danes beat the winter chill in this double-breasted wool pea coat. The Orson Welles and Me actress completes her look with a clutch and neutral hued heels.

Anna Wintour: 88884 1267052305 London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings
It wouldn’t be Fashion Week without Anna Wintour. The Vogue editor-in-chief arrived at the Burberry Prorsum show sporting a rare smile and a belted trench coat with fur trim.

Elizabeth Hurley: 88885 1267052395 London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings
Elizabeth Hurley channeled Bollywood when she arrived at the Love Ball hosted by the Naked Heart Foundation. On some people, this costume-like ensemble would be difficult to pull off. Fortunately for her, Hurley has enough poise to wear the clothes with unabashed confidence, and her smoky eye adds the perfect amount of sex appeal without going overboard.

Natalia Vodianova: 88886 1267052405 London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings
Russian model Natalia Vodianova stunned fellow Love Ball attendees in this bold red frock. We love the details of the dress, especially the ruching across the waist and the pleats across the bottom. The diamond necklace adds a touch of class without becoming a gaudy distraction.

Kate Moss: 88887 1267052416 London Fashion Week 2010: Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, and More of the Best Celeb Sightings
It seems that in addition to Anna, no Fashion Week list would be complete without Kate Moss on the guest list. And as usual, Moss makes fashion look effortless with this ensemble consisting of light-wash skinny jeans, green button-down, and matching tank top. The feathered coat and leather newsboy cap add a sense of gritty rock’n’roll edge.

[Images: Bauer Griffin, INFphoto]

