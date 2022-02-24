StyleCaster
Share

London Street Style Is Another Win For The Maximalist Fashion Revolution

What's hot
StyleCaster

London Street Style Is Another Win For The Maximalist Fashion Revolution

by
London Street Style Is Another Win For The Maximalist Fashion Revolution
Photo: iMaxTree.

Scroll To See More Images

London’s calling, and it wants its street style back. After New Yorkers ran from show to show in monochrome suits and billowing trench coats, London’s fashion royalty stepped out to remind the world that they are the queens of stylish outerwear. The London street style from Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 is classic yet grungy, textured yet tailored, and above all, includes more trench coats than Burberry could ever produce. 

Across the pond, the London crowd likes to keep things casual—well, more casual than their European counterparts in Milan and Paris. Sneakers, loafers and flat boots were the street style staples—after all, who dares to wear heels on cobblestone? Don’t be fooled, though; the looks were anything but simple. Whatever was lacking in standout footwear was made up for with accessories.

After seeing the sudden popularity of the balaclava this season, it’s no surprise that headpieces were a big focus for the London looks. Many outfits were accompanied by beanies, cowboy hats and an influx of headscarves. The best outfits also involved a lot of layering and texture play, the latter also being one of the biggest trends that London Fashion Week sent down the runway. 

Another trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere is maximalist fashion. London street style stars win the award for best maximalist dressing, and judging by the foggy gray skies backing each street style photo, the bright color combinations and statement silhouettes seemed to be the best way to revolt against the dreary weather. 

Keep scrolling for the best street style looks from London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022.

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Yellow Scarf

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Orange Leather

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Checkered Coat

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Suede Trench

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Chain Link Scarf

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Business Casual

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Patchwork Bodycon

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Doodle Trench

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Tailored White Coat

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Fur Purse

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Patterned Suit

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Camo Cargos

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Balenciaga Bag

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Metallic Boots

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

City Western

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Quilted Headscarf

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Colorful Shearling

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Penny Lane IRL

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Checkmate Knits

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Floral Blanket Coat

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Green Cowboy Hat

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Purple + Green

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Oversized Pastel Suits

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Colorful Tweed

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Patterned Corset

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Soft Blue Coat

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Cheetah + Stripes

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Bright Orange Sunnies

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Hooded Neutrals

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Maximalist Coat

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Kitten Corset

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Back to Burberry

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Classic Trench

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Structured Shoulders

STYLECASTER | London Street Style

iMaxTree.

Rainy Day Chic

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share