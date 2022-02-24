London Street Style Is Another Win For The Maximalist Fashion Revolution

Scroll To See More Images

London’s calling, and it wants its street style back. After New Yorkers ran from show to show in monochrome suits and billowing trench coats, London’s fashion royalty stepped out to remind the world that they are the queens of stylish outerwear. The London street style from Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 is classic yet grungy, textured yet tailored, and above all, includes more trench coats than Burberry could ever produce.

Across the pond, the London crowd likes to keep things casual—well, more casual than their European counterparts in Milan and Paris. Sneakers, loafers and flat boots were the street style staples—after all, who dares to wear heels on cobblestone? Don’t be fooled, though; the looks were anything but simple. Whatever was lacking in standout footwear was made up for with accessories.

After seeing the sudden popularity of the balaclava this season, it’s no surprise that headpieces were a big focus for the London looks. Many outfits were accompanied by beanies, cowboy hats and an influx of headscarves. The best outfits also involved a lot of layering and texture play, the latter also being one of the biggest trends that London Fashion Week sent down the runway.

Another trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere is maximalist fashion. London street style stars win the award for best maximalist dressing, and judging by the foggy gray skies backing each street style photo, the bright color combinations and statement silhouettes seemed to be the best way to revolt against the dreary weather.

Keep scrolling for the best street style looks from London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022.

Yellow Scarf

Orange Leather

Checkered Coat

Suede Trench

Chain Link Scarf

Business Casual

Patchwork Bodycon

Doodle Trench

Tailored White Coat

Fur Purse

Patterned Suit

Camo Cargos

Balenciaga Bag

Metallic Boots

City Western

Quilted Headscarf

Colorful Shearling

Penny Lane IRL

Checkmate Knits

Floral Blanket Coat

Green Cowboy Hat

Purple + Green

Oversized Pastel Suits

Colorful Tweed

Patterned Corset

Soft Blue Coat

Cheetah + Stripes

Bright Orange Sunnies

Hooded Neutrals

Maximalist Coat

Kitten Corset

Back to Burberry

Classic Trench

Structured Shoulders

Rainy Day Chic