The London Restaurant That Promises Zero-Calorie Dining Experience

German appliance company Miele is setting up a pop-up restaurant in London set to open tomorrow with a promise that is more than a little enticing—diners will burn all of the colories that they eat. Visitors to the restaurant or “steamees” will get the opportunity to eat Chef Frederick Forster’s food (beef fillet with beansprout salad, quail egg cocotte with mushroom and leek fondue, and prawn stuffed lemon sole with herb butter sauce are just a few of the options) before engaging in activitis including stretching to ease digestion, sitting on a vibrating seeat-pads to increase calorie burning, and full on exercise.

The pop-up eatery is being launched to promote Miele’s new steam-cooking appliances, which will be used to cook the meals in the pop-up. Proceeds of the event will go towards UK breast cancer charity The Haven.

Steam opens Wednesday, March 13, in Covent Garden with four 90-minute seatings at lunch and dinner.

