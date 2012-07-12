New London Label Three Floor Needs to Be On Every Fashion Fanatic’s Radar

We lose our minds quite often around here over lookbooks and cool brands, but we completely went ape for burgeoning British brand Three Floor.

Founded in 2011 by Central Saint Martins grads Han Chong and Yvonne Hoang, the brand draws inspiration from bloggers, the social media community and off-duty models. The brand is all about effortless style, simple pieces, clean lines and tailored separates, steering clear of being boring by blending a vibrant color palette with luxe fabrics and feminine touches.

We’ve instantly fallen in love with the brand so much that we just had to share some of our favorite looks from the brand, straight from their site. Some of the items are on sale so be sure to snatch them up fast!

And, along with their cool collection, there’s also an awesome video from the cool, new London label for all you fashion film addicts out there.

So, click through the gallery above and don’t forget to check out the video down below, directed by Gabriel Gettman (one of London’s up-and-coming creative talents). Enjoy!