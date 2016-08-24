Your Complete Instagram Guide to London

Scroll To See More Images

London: the land of royals, high tea, pubs, and stereotypes about pale skin and mediocre food. It’s not cheap to visit—in fact, London is notoriously one of the priciest cities in the world—but once you get there, it’s worth it to experience the city’s coolest neighborhoods, best bars, most beautiful and historic landmarks, and, yes, even the food (just be picky about where you go!).

Below, 10 of the top Instagrammable places and activities in the British capital.

Stroll Down Marylebone High Street

The perfect place to grab a cup of coffee and stroll around for an afternoon, Marylebone High Street is located in the Marylebone neighborhood of London and is an elegant haven of pretty storefronts, cafés and boutiques where celebrities such as Madonna and Kate Winslet are often spotted.

Enjoy an Atmospheric Meal

Stop by The Rabbit in London’s Chelsea neighborhood for cozy, rustic vibes and traditional British pub fare with a contemporary twist.

Sit Down for Afternoon Tea

No visit to London would be complete without adorning your IG feed with a classic British tea experience. At the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason, you’ll get the royal treatment and old-school glamour along with finger sandwiches and delicate pastries served on pastel plates.

See a Show at the Globe Theatre

At the Globe Theatre, which is an oak-and-thatch replica of the original Elizabethan theater, you can see Shakespeare productions in the open air—a perfect London activity.

Visit Big Ben and Westminster Abbey

An absolute London non-negotiable: visiting the 700-year-old coronation church Westminster Abbey, which is located in the heart of the city and right next door to the 13-ton Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament—also must-see destinations to learn about hundreds of years of British history.

Party at Vogue Fabrics

After a day of buttoned-up sightseeing, basement bar and club Vogue Fabrics is the ideal destination for a little debaucherous unwinding. Behind the facade of a former fabric store is a set of stairs leading down to the basement, where you’ll find in-demand DJs spinning beats, and hipsters and cross-dressers mingling and dancing.

Have a Gastropub Dinner

The Ledbury is an award-winning restaurant that has redefined the meaning of a British gastropub by updating its menu and serving cutting-edge dishes in a modern setting—you won’t regret ordering the woodcock, cheese course, or hazelnut puffs.

Explore Highgate Cemetery

Opened in 1839, the serene and somber Highgate Cemetery features beautiful architecture and lush greenery. Wander around and take in the sights (while snapping them, of course).

Ride (or at Least See) the London Eye

One of London’s most sought-after attractions, the London Eye (a.k.a Millennial Wheel) is the world’s tallest observation wheel and features 25-mile views as far as Windsor Castle. Book your ride in advance—each one is about 30 minutes long—or at least get a great photo of the Eye itself for Insta.

Grab a nightcap at PortSide Parlour.

Head to PortSide Parlour, a hidden rum cocktail bar accessed via another Cocktail Bar named Off Broadway (you have to go into a ‘loo’ and flush to gain entrance). Once you’re there, though, the extensive menu of classic cocktails is totally worth it.