London Fashion Week Comes To New York: Style Snaps

Traveling fashion showcase LONDON Show ROOMS, in partnership with the Centre for Fashion Enterprise, is back in New York City this week to present some of the brightest emerging talent from the British capital.

Setting up shop this time around at Industria Superstudio in the city’s West Village neighborhood, over 20 designers and labels (including personal faves like Simone Rocha, Holly Fulton and SIBLING) will be showing off goods from their latest Fall/Winter 2012 collections until 7 PM today.

The purpose of the LONDON Show ROOMS (who have also taken their traveling fashion caravan to Los Angeles and Paris in addition to NYC) is to help get these developing talents in the world of British fashion on the minds of editors, department store fashion buyers and boutique owners alike.

We headed over to Industria Superstudio yesterday to check out some of the fashions we’ve seen previously in photos from this most recent London Fashion Week up close and personal, with a camera-phone in tow.

Browse through the snaps we took during our visit in the slideshow above!