London Fashion Week Comes To New York: Style Snaps

Traveling fashion showcase LONDON Show ROOMS, in partnership with the Centre for Fashion Enterprise, is back in New York City this week to present some of the brightest emerging talent from the British capital.
Setting up shop this time around at Industria Superstudio in the city’s West Village neighborhood, over 20 designers and labels (including personal faves like Simone Rocha, Holly Fulton and SIBLING) will be showing off goods from their latest Fall/Winter 2012 collections until 7 PM today.
The purpose of the LONDON Show ROOMS (who have also taken their traveling fashion caravan to Los Angeles and Paris in addition to NYC) is to help get these developing talents in the world of British fashion on the minds of editors, department store fashion buyers and boutique owners alike.
We headed over to Industria Superstudio yesterday to check out some of the fashions we’ve seen previously in photos from this most recent London Fashion Week up close and personal, with a camera-phone in tow.
Browse through the snaps we took during our visit in the slideshow above!
Checking out the knit-heavy rack from SIBLING.
Meet Prince Charming's younger bro, Knits Charming.
Pom-pom masks worn by models during SIBLING's Fall/Winter 2012 London Fashion Week presentation.
Coolest kids on the block: SIBLING's Cozette and Sid.
Eye-catching metallic wovens from James Long.
We love the colorful menswear from Agi & Sam.
A gangsta chic photo from menswear designer William Richard Green's lookbook.
A simple color story with one accent color is always a winner in our book. WTG William Richard Green!
We're getting more of a spring/summer vibe from this David Korma dress.
More futuristic dresses from David Korma.
It's all about the back detailing on this shirt dress from Palmer//Harding.
Oh, and here is the front as well!
Bold-colored jewelry pieces inspired by Holly Fulton's equally colorful prints.
Maxi color blocking from designer Lucas Nascimento.
Lucas Nascimento is on another level with these graffiti art dresses and artificial turf wear.
Simone Rocha keeps it clean and shiny for the FW '12 season.
This Simone Rocha top is great for that post-Thanksgiving dinner belly.
Neon acetate platforms for the win from Simone Rocha!
It's all about the little details when it comes to this Simone Rocha top.
We don't know what's going on with this Louise Gray shirt, but we kind of dig it.
I have a love/hate relationship right now with these boots from Louise Gray.
One of Louise Gray's more tamer headbands from the Fall/Winter 2012 collection.