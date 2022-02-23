7 Trends From London Fashion Week F/W22 That I Won’t Wait To Wear

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion Month is in full swing, and I’ve never been so inspired to throw out every item in my closet and start fresh. And not in the whole TikTok-speeding-up-the-trend-cycle way—I won’t actually do it. But seeing all the pretty things and London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 trends has me desperate to at the very least add a few new things to my closet. And based on my extensive research (the fact that I spend hours looking at show footage and runway stills) I know exactly which trends will be worth trying.

Chocolate brown and Kelly green have had their moment in the sun, but for Fall/Winter 2022, we’re returning to the classic hot-girl hue: Red. At some point, the notion of a red dress felt played-out and cheesy (Alexa, play “Burnin’ Up” by the Jonas Brothers, in which they croon about high heels and a red dress), but the fiery saturated hue was given new life by a plethora of designers. And by a plethora, I mean almost everyone. Conner Ives, Eudon Choi, Fashion East, Feben, Huishan Zhang, Paul & Joe, Raf Simons, Sohuman and more sent the color down the runway.

But it wasn’t the only trend I felt like I saw everywhere. Evening gloves have officially rebranded as Anytime loves, meaning you don’t need to wait for a Bridgerton-themed ball to throw on a pair of elbow-length gloves. Designers including Bora Aksu, Halpern, Mark Fast, Richard Quinn, Emilia Wickstead and more each put their own unique spin on the look, with Mark Fast’s puffer gloves proving to be a fast favorite.

More trends to try, you ask? Texture play, crystal trim, cut-outs, sheer materials and skirts of all lengths made their mark this season. Below, read on for the best of the best as you start thinking about your Fall/Winter 2022 wardrobe. And no, it’s never too early.

Texture Play

Say goodbye to simple satins—texture play had its time to shine during London Fashion Week. Poster Girl made use of fluff and beads, Halpern experimented with piles of dip-dyed fringe and Chet Lo’s signature spikes made their way onto just about everything. Think popcorn tees like the ones you wore in your tweens, but a thousand times cooler.

Cut-Outs + Sheers

Call it the Euphoria effect, but Maddie-ified ensembles replaced simplistic little black dresses on runways from Dojaka to Poster Girl. The makings of a good going-out outfit for Fall/Winter 2022? The color black, cut-outs to draw attention to the décolletage or stomach, and sheer paneling to show some extra skin. You know, in case the cut-outs weren’t enough.

Micro Minis

Skirts in general are having a major moment, and the number one must-cop silhouette is certainly the micro-mini. One dreamy blue iteration by Eudon Choi featured a dramatic slit, while Supriya Lele experimented with a more abstract wrap style and 16Arlington opted for subtle crystal embellishments. Tights or bare-legged, there’s no wrong way to give this trend a try.

Red Hot

Ah, the color of the season. Taylor Swift isn’t the only one bringing Red back, people! An abundance of designers incorporated red into the season’s boldest looks, but my top three were this sequined cape-shouldered dress by Huishan Zhang, this asymmetrical textured number by Sohuman (The!! Boots!!!) and this perfect peacoat by Eudon Choi.

Anytime Gloves

Gloves aren’t going anywhere, so kiss your touch screen adieu and prepare to lean in. While Mark Fast went for a more unique moto-inspired puffer style, Richard Quinn took the more classic route in terms of materials, although the punchy purple hue stood out. Halpern, on the other hand, proved leather is the key to edging up any look.

Bottom Heavy

Not into the micro-minis? Experiment with tiers of volume instead! Maximalist designers like Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard are no strangers to statement-making full skirts, and this metallic tiered number from Paul & Joe had me swooning. Much like evening gloves, this trend is proof you can take traditionally formal silhouettes and dull them down for everyday wear.

Crystal Trim

Over at New York Fashion Week, designers decked out every look with crystals and bling—but in London, the trend was a touch more subdued. Instead, crystal trim and accents made for subtle sparkly statements. David Koma used bling to coordinate mini dresses and matching boots, while Aadnevik used crystals to create an underwire-inspired look on the bust of a lime green tulle number. Perhaps my favorite, Feben incorporated bands of crystal around a red-hot evening gown to give it shape.