All the Must-See Street Style from London Fashion Week Spring 2017

London Fashion Week may be just five days long, but that’s still plenty of time for the city to deliver a fresh store of killer street style to inspire us this season.

With buzzy shows like Marques’Almeida, Christopher Kane, and Topshop on the docket this week, we’ll be on the lookout as editors and front-row regulars like Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne make the rounds. See the best looks from the streets in the gallery below—and check back daily since we’ll be updating here until Milan starts on September 21.