London Fashion Week: The Best Street Style Outfits

While there was no shortage of splashy street style during New York Fashion Week, outfits often veered into blatant costume territory, leaving a number of publications to question the authenticity of the street style phenomenon. The same can’t be said for our friends across the pond, however, from what we’ve seen so far. Playing with color and texture in smart, stylish ways, these Brits brazenly tap into the newest crop of big trends, upping their personal style points.

Leave it to the English to champion seemingly bespoke sartorial threads: Structured menswear-inspired suits and tailored dresses reminiscent of the swinging ’60s Youth Quake movement. And while lots of girls navigated the vector of bold color choices — and also rocked full bangs and cropped sweater sets in sunshine yellow or skirts in fire engine red — they appear slightly more natural and a bit less desperate than certain denizens seen at Lincoln Center.

Read on to get the full scoop on the best outfits during London Fashion Week.