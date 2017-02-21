The Best Street Style from London Fashion Week Fall 2017

London Fashion Week may span a measly five days, but with designers like Burberry, J.W. Anderson, CHALAYAN, and Simone Rocha set to show, there are more than enough street style moments to feed us endless outfit inspiration. Besides, the whimsical, punk-leaning little sister of NYFW is primed to offer inspo we’d never see stateside: Think eclectic print-mixing, tons of quirky-cool metal detailing, and probably some actual bondage.

Beyond the trends, we can expect to see front row- (and, if we’re being honest, runway-) mainstays like Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, and Jourdan Dunn. See the best street style looks from London Fashion Week Fall 2017 in the gallery below, and and check back for updates every day—that’s how often we’ll be refreshing.