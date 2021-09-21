25 London Fashion Week Looks I’ll Be Thinking About All Season

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion Month is officially half over, folks. If you’ve made it through New York and London, I tip my hat to you—and if you haven’t been keeping up but still want to know the best looks, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve rounded up the most memorable London Fashion Week SS21 moments worth pinning to your Pinterest Boards, taping to your mood boards, etc.

My only real complaint about London Fashion Week this season was how little body diversity I saw on the carpet. Where were the plus models? I barely even saw any not-actually-plus-but-shes-a-size-8-and-thats-as-far-as-we’ll-go models! The London fashion community is positively overflowing with creativity, so it’s certainly disappointing to see so many of these designers fail to include a variety of bodies in their undoubtedly beautiful visions.

As for the clothes themselves, I left LFW with quite a few new favorites. Yuhan Wang’s use of color, texture and silhouette felt like a breath of fresh air on the runway, while Bora Aksu gave my wildest cottagecore fairy dreams the elevated upgrade they deserved. Above all else, a look from Maximilian Davis via Fashion East has been burned into my brain. Scroll down and keep your eyes peeled for a dress that looks like water.

Below, a smattering of 25 looks I kept referring back to over the course of the last week. If these pieces tell us anything, it’s that 2022 will be a very, very good year for fashion.

Yuhan Wang

The unique, playful silhouette on this maxi made me wonder why I wasn’t already following Wang.

Yuhan Wang

Then I saw this piece and immediately went and followed the brand on Instagram. Can you say new fave?

Vivienne Westwood

That corset trend you think TikTok originated? Yeah, meet the corset queen, utilizing her signature silhouette for this chic white knit dress.

Supriya Lele

Kelly green is without a doubt the hot color on the rise for 2022, so this sheer mini feels especially on-trend.

Simone Rocha

On a bad day, give me a dramatic Simone Rocha gown to gaze at and I’ll instantly feel better.

Simone Rocha

Can’t image how disappointed Randy would be if I left Kleinfeld’s with no wedding dress and ended up buying this instead. If my budget and I could, we would!

Rejina Pyo

Pyo expertly combined two of next year’s trendiest colors in this casual ensemble. I don’t love the flip flops, but the rest is divine.

Paul & Joe

Yellow and purple is one of those hard-to-perfect colorways, but the oversized floral print on this flowing frock feels as good as it can possibly get.

Osman Yousefzada

All LBDs are cancelled. We only wear frilly, ruffly red micro-minis by Osman Yousefzada now.

Osman Yousefzada

If the aforementioned Rocha dress is to be my wedding gown, this is most definitely my afterparty look. Structured hoods > veils, every damn time. Seriously, though. This construction is it.

Mithridate

Today in “Looks I’ll be stealing from the runway,” I bring you a simple white shirt dress with a lacy tank and pearls layered overtop. Too late to snag this for the SATC revival?

Matty Bovan

Matty Bovan’s colorful crochet masterpieces really brought the drama to London Fashion Week. Bovan was the recipient of the BFC Newgen bursary, in partnership with TikTok. Well-deserved!

Mark Fast

Mark Fast sent multiple versions of this cut-out knit number down the runway, so picking a favorite was difficult.

Malan Breton

Unfortunately, I am here to report that I can no longer smile until this perfect Malan Breton coat is in my possession. 🙁

Lupe Gajardo

“She could make even a potato sack look good!” said Gajardo (probably) before designing exactly that. Seriously, though, I love the contrast of the luxe gown in such a durable fabric. Point made!

Lupe Gajardo

And when pairing potato sack pants (not an official name!) with this top? The look only gets better.

Labrum

Labrum had many of my favorite suiting moments, but this particular cropped silhouette and berry hue was best of all.

L Saha

OK, how much longer do I have to wait for Kacey Musgraves to wear this? Any day now, I presume.

Kiko Kostadinov

Eyesore prints may be out for 2022, but Kiko Kostadinov makes a case for head-to-toe patterns in exciting shades.

Maximilian Davis via Fashion East

Are you kidding me? This somehow looks like water, marble and glass all at once. Breathtaking.

Erdem

Erdem proving doilies are undeniably the chicest option for both ornamental mats and maxi dresses.

David Koma

I was seeing a lot of neutrals, but then David Koma brought the pink! The sparkly, head-to-toe, almost-neon pink!!!

Bora Aksu

I hereby assign you a mandatory 15 minutes of gazing at the details of this look. It’s good for the soul!

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu’s layered styling reached its full potential this season. Plus, I’m never one to pass up cottagecore in cornflower blue.

APUJAN

Last but not least, not just an asymmetrical long black dress, but THE asymmetrical long black dress. All others are dismissed.