The London Fashion Week Runways Are Filled to the Brim with Statement-Making Style

While London is home to many of my favorite things (Hi, Harry Styles. I love you.), hovering at the top of the list is London Fashion Week. Each year, designers come together in the city to show off their latest looks on the runways—and hopefully put on a show that’s talked about by everyone. The 2020 Fall/Winter London Fashion Week runways have been filled with incredible statement-making styles, and I’m not surprised. While New York Fashion Week typically gets a little more publicity in America, there’s no doubt that LFW can hold its own when it comes to stunning runway looks.
Designers like Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha have completely wowed us with their gorgeous designs, but they’re not the only ones. All your favorite designers have come to play with the big kids this year. London Fashion Week brings with it a sampling of the fashion trends to come this fall and winter, and there’s no shortage of amazing pieces headed our way. For all you fashionistas out there, get ready for one incredible cold season. These looks are totally owning the runways—and they’re about to own all of the fashion industry, too.
To give you a taste of the best looks from London Fashion Week, we rounded up some seriously jaw-dropping runway ensembles. Whether you live for fashion month or just want to keep up with the latest trends, these runway looks are here to give you major inspiration. Grab some fish and chips and dive in, babes.
James Veysey/Shutterstock. Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020
Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Matty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Matty Bovan, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Shrimps show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Shrimps, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Lena Dunham on the catwalk 16Arlington show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
16Arlington, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Simone Rocha show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020
Simone Rocha, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Matty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Matty Bovan, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. 16Arlington show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
16Arlington, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Fashion A/W Zaful 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020
Zaful, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. MM6 Maison Margiela show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020
MM6 Maison Margiela, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Rejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020
Rejina Pyo, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Shrimps show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Shrimps, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Stephen Chung/LNP/Shutterstock. Chanel Joan Elkayam show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 13 Feb 2020
Chanel Joan Elkayam, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Fashion A/W Zaful 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020
Zaful, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Richard Isaac/Shutterstock. On Off Presents… Yan Dengyu show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Yan Dengyu, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Christopher Kane show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 17 Feb 2020
Christopher Kane, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
James Veysey/Shutterstock. Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020
Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Shrimps show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Shrimps, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. MM6 Maison Margiela show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020
MM6 Maison Margiela, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Charlotte Knowles show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Charlotte Knowles, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
James Veysey/Shutterstock. Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020
Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Matty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Matty Bovan, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020
Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Simone Rocha show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020
Simone Rocha, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Charlotte Knowles show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Charlotte Knowles, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Tommy Hilfiger show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020
Tommy Hilfiger, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock. Chanel Joan Elkayam show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 13 Feb 2020
CHabel Joan Elkayam, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
David Fisher/Shutterstock. Joan Smalls on the catwalk Burberry show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 17 Feb 2020
Burberry, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Richard Isaac/Shutterstock. On Off Presents… Iyanu show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020
Ivanu, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock. Chanel Joan Elkayam show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 13 Feb 2020
Chanel Joan Alkayam, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Christopher Kane show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 17 Feb 2020
Christopher Kane, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Fashion A/W Tommy Hilfiger 2020, London, United Kingdom – 16 Feb 2020
Tommy Hillfiger, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Fashion A/W Vivienne Westwood 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020
Vivienne Westwood, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Fashion A/W House of Sheldon Hall 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020
House of Sheldon Hall, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020