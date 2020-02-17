StyleCaster
Share

The London Fashion Week Runways Are Filled to the Brim with Statement-Making Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

The London Fashion Week Runways Are Filled to the Brim with Statement-Making Style

Maggie Griswold
by
The London Fashion Week Runways Are Filled to the Brim with Statement-Making Style
Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

While London is home to many of my favorite things (Hi, Harry Styles. I love you.), hovering at the top of the list is London Fashion Week. Each year, designers come together in the city to show off their latest looks on the runways—and hopefully put on a show that’s talked about by everyone. The 2020 Fall/Winter London Fashion Week runways have been filled with incredible statement-making styles, and I’m not surprised. While New York Fashion Week typically gets a little more publicity in America, there’s no doubt that LFW can hold its own when it comes to stunning runway looks.

Designers like Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha have completely wowed us with their gorgeous designs, but they’re not the only ones. All your favorite designers have come to play with the big kids this year. London Fashion Week brings with it a sampling of the fashion trends to come this fall and winter, and there’s no shortage of amazing pieces headed our way. For all you fashionistas out there, get ready for one incredible cold season. These looks are totally owning the runways—and they’re about to own all of the fashion industry, too.

To give you a taste of the best looks from London Fashion Week, we rounded up some seriously jaw-dropping runway ensembles. Whether you live for fashion month or just want to keep up with the latest trends, these runway looks are here to give you major inspiration. Grab some fish and chips and dive in, babes.

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

James Veysey/Shutterstock.
Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020

Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Matty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Matty Bovan, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Shrimps show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Shrimps, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Lena Dunham on the catwalk
16Arlington show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

16Arlington, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Simone Rocha show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020

Simone Rocha, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Matty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Matty Bovan, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
16Arlington show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

16Arlington, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Fashion A/W Zaful 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020

Zaful, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
MM6 Maison Margiela show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020

MM6 Maison Margiela, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Rejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020

Rejina Pyo, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Shrimps show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Shrimps, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Stephen Chung/LNP/Shutterstock.
Chanel Joan Elkayam show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 13 Feb 2020

Chanel Joan Elkayam, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Fashion A/W Zaful 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020

Zaful, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Richard Isaac/Shutterstock.
On Off Presents… Yan Dengyu show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Yan Dengyu, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Christopher Kane show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 17 Feb 2020

Christopher Kane, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

James Veysey/Shutterstock.
Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020

Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Shrimps show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Shrimps, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
MM6 Maison Margiela show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020

MM6 Maison Margiela, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Charlotte Knowles show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Charlotte Knowles, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

James Veysey/Shutterstock.
Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020

Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Matty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Matty Bovan, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 15 Feb 2020

Richard Quinn, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Simone Rocha show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020

Simone Rocha, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Charlotte Knowles show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Charlotte Knowles, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Tommy Hilfiger show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 16 Feb 2020

Tommy Hilfiger, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
Chanel Joan Elkayam show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 13 Feb 2020

CHabel Joan Elkayam, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

David Fisher/Shutterstock.
Joan Smalls on the catwalk
Burberry show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 17 Feb 2020

Burberry, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Richard Isaac/Shutterstock.
On Off Presents… Iyanu show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 14 Feb 2020

Ivanu, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
Chanel Joan Elkayam show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 13 Feb 2020

Chanel Joan Alkayam, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

WWD/Shutterstock.
Christopher Kane show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK – 17 Feb 2020

Christopher Kane, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Fashion A/W Tommy Hilfiger 2020, London, United Kingdom – 16 Feb 2020

Tommy Hillfiger, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Fashion A/W Vivienne Westwood 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020

Vivienne Westwood, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

London Fashion Week 2020 Runway Looks

Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Fashion A/W House of Sheldon Hall 2020, London, United Kingdom – 14 Feb 2020

House of Sheldon Hall, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Tags:
share