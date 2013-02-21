StyleCaster
The Best of London Fashion Week: Burberry, Christopher Kane, Tom Ford, More

The Best of London Fashion Week: Burberry, Christopher Kane, Tom Ford, More

Perrie Samotin
The Best of London Fashion Week: Burberry, Christopher Kane, Tom Ford, More
We can officially close the book on another Fall 2013 Fashion Week and bid cheerio to London’s five-day showcase. Before we turn our undivided attention to Milan, here’s a look at some highlights to have emerged from London—including Burberry’s charming heart prints, Christopher Kane’s brainy-cool collection, Tom Ford’s beyond-bold designs, and Topshop Unique’s we-want-everything looks.

While London Fashion Week is primarily known for its dedication to young, emerging designers, the season’s offerings were stronger than ever, with plenty of covetable, immensely wearable recurring trends—namely chic crop tops, skirt-and-sweater combos, ladylike silhouettes, colored fur, and plenty of head-turning prints.

Click through the gallery to see a sampling of London Fashion Week’s most outstanding looks and let us know: Which is your favorite? 

Burberry Prorsum

Burberry Prorsum

Burberry Prorsum

Burberry Prorsum

Burberry Prorsum

Roksanda Ilincic 

Roksanda Ilincic 

Roksanda Ilincic 

JW Anderson

JW Anderson 

JW Anderson 

Christopher Kane 

Christopher Kane 

Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane 

Mary Katrantzou 

Mary Katrantzou 

Mary Katrantzou 

L'Wren Scott

L'Wren Scott

L'Wren Scott 

Moschino Cheap and Chic

Moschino Cheap and Chic

Moschino Cheap and Chic

Moschino Cheap and Chic

Mulberry 

Mulberry 

Mulberry 

Peter Pilotto 

Peter Pilotto 

Peter Pilotto

Pringle of Scotland

Pringle of Scotland

Pringle of Scotland

Simone Rocha 

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha 

Sass & Bide 

Sass & Bide 

Sass & Bide 

Tom Ford 

Tom Ford 

Tom Ford 

Tom Ford 

Topshop Unique 

Topshop Unique

Topshop Unique 

Matthew Williamson 

Matthew Williamson 

Matthew Williamson 

Matthew Williamson 

