The Best of London Fashion Week: Burberry, Christopher Kane, Tom Ford, More

We can officially close the book on another Fall 2013 Fashion Week and bid cheerio to London’s five-day showcase. Before we turn our undivided attention to Milan, here’s a look at some highlights to have emerged from London—including Burberry’s charming heart prints, Christopher Kane’s brainy-cool collection, Tom Ford’s beyond-bold designs, and Topshop Unique’s we-want-everything looks.

While London Fashion Week is primarily known for its dedication to young, emerging designers, the season’s offerings were stronger than ever, with plenty of covetable, immensely wearable recurring trends—namely chic crop tops, skirt-and-sweater combos, ladylike silhouettes, colored fur, and plenty of head-turning prints.

