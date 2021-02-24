Excuse Me While I Gush Over These London A/W21 Fashion Week Looks

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion Month is in full swing, folks—virtually, that is. There are still some brands doing ~intimate, exclusive~ shows and presentations in person, but most are following the rules and keeping their collections online. Some might say this kind of kills the fashion week magic and TBH, they’d be right. That said, there are certainly a few memorable moments from London’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Fashion Week to celebrate.

Flipping through photos of each and every look or watching a collection video just isn’t the same as seeing the clothes up close IRL, but we’re making due with what we’ve got, and this year, we got a lot. London Fashion Week really popped off! Or should I say, it flew off, on feathery wings.

Feathers were everywhere, featured heavily by designers like Erdem, Mark Fast and 16Arlington, as were museumcore moments (It’s a thing, believe me). Vivienne Westwood channeled French Rococo paintings with her own punky twist and just wait til you see the dreamiest line drawing dress from Roksanda. Swoon.

Below, I’ve rounded up the 22 looks I can’t stop thinking about, so you don’t have to scroll through a million to see the best of the best. Fashion Month is halfway over, but strap in, y’all—Milan is up next!

Erdem

This Erdem moment gives me “Swan Lake ballerina heading to the pub to meet her friends after the performance” vibes. Still love it, though. Like, a lot.

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu’s pieces were vibrant and playful, and given that I’m a total sucker for a pink and red color combo, this look topped my list from the moment I laid eyes on it.

Osman London

Sexy knit dresses were as popular at London Fashion Week as they were in New York, and this long black Osman option was juuuust revealing enough. Plus, I love the layered neckline look.

Max Zara Sterck

Not sure if this is an example of great design or just a great body, but either way, this white bandage fit is expertly-tailored, and I’m into it.

Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard’s whimsical collection felt like baby Gianvito Rossi, but believe me, I mean that as a compliment. Love this bright blue hue.

Roksanda

The pleating on this Roksanda dress absolutely did me in. Excuse me while I swoon over those sleeves for the rest of the evening.

Mark Fast

One of my favorite looks of all. This Mark Fast knit, metallic and feather moment also made its way down the runway in shades of pink, but ’twas this tangy green that had my heart. Celery chic.

Erdem

Out of all the ladylike dresses shown this week, this dainty Erdem dress with just a hint of edge at the décolletage was a clear standout.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood mixed her signature punky flair with French Rococo art vibes for a collection that was absolutely stellar. I’d probably give up my first born to wear this corset and matching pant.

16Arlington

Black dresses are rarely wispy, but this 16Arlington frock is the exception to the rule. I love the sheer material and the two massive orange feathers covering the bodice banana leaf-style. Normally, black with orange gives me major Halloween energy, but for this look, it just works.

Eudon Choi

Perhaps my favorite simple-but-stunning gown of the week was this Eudon Choi number, and the matching gloves certainly didn’t hurt. What can I say, I love a good glove!

Molly Goddard

Another fave from Molly Goddard was this exciting red ruffle moment. The drop waist and simple upper half create the perfect contrast for the drama of the skirt.

16Arlington

Yes, more feathers, y’all. This 16Arlington look features yet another color combo I typically don’t love, but very much enjoy here. Those brilliant blue feathers could make just about anything look good.

Mark Fast

Ugh. A show-stopper! This Mark Fast look is definitely in my top two for the week, perhaps second only to another Mark Fast look. Clearly, I’m a big fan of this collection.

IA London

The dress itself is fine, but the sleeve. The sleeve. It’s the playful flower petal illusion for me! It’s not necessarily a huge detail, but it’s just game-changing enough to make this red dress stand out in a week’s worth of strong looks.

Roksanda

A round of applause for the moment that is this dress, shall we? So simple, yet so innovative and chic! Plus, this model is fully serving, which only makes it even better.

Palmer Harding

One of the week’s more toned-down collections, but I still enjoyed Palmer Harding, especially the beautiful shirting. This one also came in leather.

Eudon Choi

I’ve got mixed feelings on this one! The pattern and overall silhouette feel quite “meh,” but the neckline? The neckline, my friend, saves it. Inspired.

Sonia Carrasco

This Sonia Carrasco white knit look is to London Fashion Week what Ulla Johnson’s white knit dress was to New York Fashion Week. If you know, you know.

Erdem

Something about the super-mini hemline paired with the overload of jewel embellishments just feels so “snotty high-fashion princess.” I kind of love that, TBH.

Vivienne Westwood

One more from Vivienne Westwood’s beautiful collection, this time featuring a watercolor take on tie-dye and some extra-sharp shoulders.

Osman London

Let’s end the roundup with some massive pink sleeves, shall we? This fuchsia moment by Osman is jubilance in a gown.