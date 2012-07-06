London's Olympic obsession continues with the V&A Museum's new exhibit "Britain Creates 2012: Fashion + Art Collusion"
StyleCaster
Share

London Exhibit Displays Art by Mary Katrantzou, Nicholas Kirkwood, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

London Exhibit Displays Art by Mary Katrantzou, Nicholas Kirkwood, More

Laurel Pinson
by
London Exhibit Displays Art by Mary Katrantzou, Nicholas Kirkwood, More
9 Start slideshow

In honor of the 2012 London Olympics, the city continues to showcase its national pride with the launch of the new exhibit Britain Creates 2012: Fashion + Art Collusion at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The show celebrates London’s role as a leading creative capital and also acknowledges the longstanding relationship between art and fashion.

Sponsored by the British Fashion Council/Bazaar Fashion Arts Foundation, the project was conceptualized in order to nurture interdisciplinary collaboration within the art world. The exhibition is also part of the London 2012 Festival, a 12-week celebration of epic proportions in honor of the Games.

For the exhibit, leading British fashion designers and visual artists were enlisted to create unique pieces inspired by the upcoming Olympics. Each designer/artist duo was given free reign to explore the dialogue between their respective disciplines. The results include works on a variety of mediums: sculpture, video, music and photography.

Each piece is a sophisticated, modern creation that seamlessly blends fashion aesthetic and contemporary art influences. Although creations fall under the definition of artwork rather than a more fashion-oriented identifier, every fashion designer’s respective signatures shine through. The Mary Katrantzou collaboration encompasses jaw-dropping, colorful prints; Nicholas Kirkwood‘s work includes remnants of shoe soles and heels dangling from a steel mechanism.

Britain Creates 2012 shows us that the meshing of two unique creative minds can form stunning artwork with succinct harmony. It is truly a joy to see familiar names combine and work together.

The exhibit opens to the public today and will run until July 29, two days after the London Olympics officially begin. Admission is free (plane tickets to London not included).

[via Victoria and Albert Museum]

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

"Life" by Jonathan Saunders + Jess Flood-Paddock.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Matthew Hollow

"Four Minute Mile" by Hussein Chalayan + Gavin Turk.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Steven White

"Untitled" by Giles Deacon + Jeremy Deller.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Gautier Deblonde

"Dissecting Waltz" by Nicholas Kirkwood + Simon Periton.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Steven White

"Tint the pallid landscape (off to the wars in lace)" by Mary Katrantzou + Mark Titchner.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Steven White

"Celestial Bonnet" by Stephen Jones + Cerith Wyn Evans.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Steven White

"Arch" by Peter Pilotto + Francis Upritchard.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Steven White

"Triumph in the Face of Absurdity" by Paul Smith + Charming Baker.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Matthew Hollow

"Lepiszoulo" by Matthew Williamson + Mat Collishaw.

Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum/Steven White

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 Themed Wedding Makeup Ideas to Try This Summer

8 Themed Wedding Makeup Ideas to Try This Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share