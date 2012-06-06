London’s Trendy Dover Street Market Is Coming To NYC

Hold onto your COMME des GARÇONS, kids: ultra-trendy London boutique Dover Street Market is making plans to find a home stateside in New York City. According to a story published in Sunday’s New York Times, the COMME des GARÇONS crew is currently scouting locations here in the Big Apple to yet another multi-brand Dover Street Market store.

The store will likely be opened to the public come early 2013, marking it the third Dover Street Market in the world, after the recently opened location in Toyko’s Ginza neighborhood in Japan and the original London flagship store on Dover Street. From the Times:

“The New York DSM [Dover Street Market] will be in an area where there are no other fashion stores so that we can give a totally new identity and hence transform the area—like we did in SoHo and Chelsea,” said Adrian Joffe, Ms. Kawakubo’s husband and executive partner, speaking in Paris.

If you’ve ever had the chance to visit either of the two existing locations, you, too, should have your fingers crossed that this upcoming set-up here in NYC will also include a cute little cafe as well as carry fashion-forward duds from designers and brands like Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester, Simone Rocha, Craig Lawrence and Giles Deacon, in addition to COMME des GARÇONS.

