London Calling

Topshop, Britain’s answer to the stylish, more up-market H&M, signed a new contract with Kate Moss to continue designing her fantastically successful line Kate Moss for Topshop.

In 2006 mayhem ensued when Moss debuted her collection (and herself, as a live mannequin in the Oxford Circus location’s window display). Since then, there have been eight seasonal collections under the label, and there are likely to be as many more, though the contract’s specific are not known.

This time around, the line will include accessories and lingerie, in addition–we hope–to the easily chic aesthetic the supermodel is known for in her personal life, which she imbued her collection with.

Americans without passports, fear not. Topshop is slated to open stateside in March, just in time for the new line’s debut.