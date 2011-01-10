London Calling: Our Top 20 Boutiques

Never mind the exchange rate, or the weather. Whether its high fashion or the high street, London is certainly no slouch in the shopping department. Just ask Christopher Bailey, whose tenure at Burberry has resurrected and refined the concept of classic British cool, or princess bride Kate Middleton, whose fondness for UK retailers like Whistles and Reiss has caused a stampede at the shops.
The only question is, in a city this spread out, where does one begin? Leave it all to us. Grab your A-Z, bust out the credit (and Oyster) card, and make your way to these top 20 beloved boutiques, vintage haunts and department stores.
Acne
Open just a few months, this multi-leveled shop has already become a minimalist mecca for fans of Jonny Johanssons cooler-than-thou Scandinavian chic. Pass the piano player to hike upstairs to ogle the shearling-trimmed jackets on the second floor, the stacks of denim on 3, and the fabulously chunky wedges adored by front-rowers on 4. 13 Dover St., W1S 4LN, 020 7629 9374, acnestudios.com
Austique
Girly girls can unearth flirty, feminine finds at this Chelsea boutique, which carries Cynthia Vincent, Alice + Olivia, Winter Kate and Zimmermann, as well as Rebecca Minkoff clutches, Melissa Lo baubles and that perennial party girl essential, Spanx.
330 Kings Rd., SW3 5UR, 020 7376 4555, austique.co.uk
Beyond the Valley
Capture some of that exuberant Swingin London spirit with this quirky shop, located just off Carnaby Street. A one-stop-shop for art, funky housewares and clothing, the store prides itself on stocking cult and up-and-coming designers like Fiona Paxton, Kapow! Wow, Nicola Morgan and Melissa. In other words, its got everything you need to stand out from the crowd.
2 Newburgh St., W1F 7RD, 020 7437 7338, beyondthevalleystore.com
b Store
This isnt your grandads Savile Row. Hosting frequent art exhibitions and the occasional whittling club meet-up, this unconventional shop brings a creative new energy to this bespoke-obsessed street. Look for pieces from Opening Ceremony, Complex Geometries and other cult labels, plus the classic and effortless in-house label and finds from young designers like jeweler Robert Upritchard.
24a Savile Row, W1S 3PR, bstorelondon.com
Darkroom
Because woman cannot live on fashion alone, weve grown fond of this concept shop serving up domestic eye candy as well as accessories for men and women. Whether its a sculptural handbag from Borba Margo, Patternitys screen-printed tights or the eponymous in-house labels knit cushions, design buffs will find plenty of one-of-a-kind pieces to outfit their homes, and themselves. 52 Lambs Conduit St., WC1N 3LL, 020 7831 7244, darkroomlondon.com
Diverse
This Islington fashion hub strikes a nice balance between well-known contemporary labels (Sass & Bide, Wildfox), cult brands (Whyred, Humanoid) and runway staples (Halston Heritage, Maison Martin Margiela, Diane von Furstenberg) within its chic confines. How, er, diverse.
294 Upper St., N1 2TU, diverseclothing.com
Dover Street Market
Part street, part hipster, part luxe, and part art gallery, this multi-story style playground is the spot for Comme des Garcons and its steady influx of limited-edition collaborations, along with highly covetable runway fashions from the likes of Lanvin, Rodarte, and Giambattista Valli. Young British designers like Marios Schwab, Christopher Kane, Erdem, and Gareth Pugh also get a lot of love. 17-18 Dover St., W1S 4LT, 020 7518 0680, doverstreetmarket.com
Future Vintage
Run by a former fashion buyer for Harrods and Harvey Nichols, this East End consignment shop stocks a well-curated assortment of designer castoffs that are no more than two years old, with 50% of the take going to the original owner. Nobody has to know that you bought those discounted Gucci gloves, Chanel 2.55 handbag, and Givenchy dress second-hand. Open weekends only, when the bustling Columbia Road Flower Market is in full swing, with an online shop offering added convenience.98 Columbia Rd., E2 7QB, 020 7729 2197, future-vintage.co.uk
Harvey Nichols
While Harrods is worth a peek, nearby Harvey Nichols is where we do our serious Knightsbridge shopping. Open since the 1880s, this quintessential luxury department store reels us in with beauty counters and spas galore, an enticing food and wine hall, and a healthy and patriotic selection of UK designers and labels like Erdem, Alice by Temperley, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Twenty8Twelve, Matthew Williamson, Stella McCartney, Preen, and Vivienne Westwood. 109-125 Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RJ, 020 7235 5000, harveynichols.com
Merchant Archive
Theres something to be said for a shop where you can buy a 1920s art deco sofa, Karen Walker sunglasses, and a vintage Edwardian skirt all in one go. This fashion insider favorite effortlessly blends antiques for the home, contemporary pieces from lesser-known designers, and hand-picked vintage garments along with rotating art exhibits. The place to go if youre bored with looking like everyone else.320 Kilburn Lane, W9 3EF, 020 8969 6470, merchantarchive.com
No-One
Shoreditch hipsters can nab the latest fashions from Opening Ceremony and Cheap Monday as well as young, smaller labels like Vanessa Da Silva, Lucy Peacock, and Zehr. And did we mention the in-house café/bar?
1 Kingsland Rd., E2 8AA, 020 7613 5314, no-one.co.uk
Start London
London it girls can get their Mulberry bags, Acne jeans, Nicholas Kirkwood heels, T by Alexander Wang tees, and Isabel Marant blazers all under one roof thanks to this Shoreditch institution. Owned by Fashion Week regular and prolific Twitterer Brix Smith-Startwho also runs a menswear shop and the tailoring-focused Mr. Start down the streetthis fashion-forward spot is a great place to discover new labels like We Are Handsome and Julian J. Smith.42-44 Rivington St., EC2A 3QP, 020 7729 3334, start-london.com
Topshop
Though the mad crush of shoppers may send claustrophobics fleeing for dear life, this anchor of Oxford Circus retail scene is a three-story wonderland of reasonably priced and on-trend buys, a smattering of vintage wares, and designer exclusives from up-and-comers like Louise Goldin and Mark Fast. Hint: The in-store WAH Nail Bar and Hershesons Blow Dry Bar are essential pre-party pit-stops.36-38 Great Castle St., W1W 8LG, 084 4848 7487, topshop.com
Lucy in Disguise
Celebrity retail ventures can be a bit hit or miss (Dash, anyone?), but Lily Allen can rest assured that if her singer career ever goes south, theres a bright future waiting for her in fashion. Together with sister Sarah, the pop star has created a shared dressing-up box packed with vintage designer treasures, a beauty salon offering nail, makeup, and hair services, and a ridiculously glam art deco-style VIP dressing room that can be booked for private tea parties and cocktail soirees. Um, yes, please!10-13 King St., WC2E 8HN, 0207 240 6590, lucyindisguiselondon.com
Whistles
What Topshop is to trends, Whistles is to classic, effortlessly chic womenswear with minimal fuss. Perfect for gals who crave the Parisian cool of Isabel Marant and Majethink Breton stripes, slouchy trousers, and silky blousesminus the price tag. No wonder Kate Middleton is a fan; the future princess donned a Whistles blouse for her engagement photo.
Multiple locations, including 20 The Market, WC2E 8AH, 020 7379 7401, whistles.co.uk
Liberty
You know a department store is good when it spawns its own cult label and iconic print. Behind this wood-trimmed Tudor-style façade lurks high-end wares from Marc Jacobs, Helmut Lang, Alexander McQueen, and more, along with those familiar floral prints (including an exclusive rosebud fabric designed by Manolo Blahnik), a well-stocked beauty department, and luxe home items. The homey, intimate atmosphere makes this one of the most inviting shopping destinations in town.
Great Marlborough St., W1B 5AH, 020 7734 1234, liberty.co.uk
Burberry
Even if you can only afford to walk out with, say, an umbrella, you cant come to London and not hit up this British icon. The Mayfair flagship location may just be the best place to ogle those classic checks, iconic trenches, and red-hot shearling-trimmed aviator jackets.
21-23 New Bond St., W1S 2RE, 020 7968 0000 (flagship), burberry.com
Viola
This sweet little Bayswater shop is music to our ears thanks to its fun selection of witty gifts and housewares and indie fashion labels. Roseanna, Tila March, Jeffrey Montiero, Yong
this is the place to make your next top-secret style discovery.
25 Connaught St., W2 2AY, 020 7262 2722
Feathers
Boasting a Knightsbridge flagship and a Notting Hill space that first opened in 1969, this longtime fave carries a whos who of edgy designers, including Ann Demeulemeester, Rick Owens, Roksanda Ilincic, and Markus Lupfer. Jewelry is a particular strength, with buzzworthy names like Goti and Fannie Schiavoni on offer.
42 Hans Crescent, SW1X 0LZ, 020 7589 5802; 176 Westbourne Grove, W11 2RW, 020 7243 8800, www.feathersfashion.com