Lollapalooza Tickets Are Selling Out Fast—Here’s Got to Still Get Tix to See BTS’ J-Hope, Dua Lipa & More For a Discount

If you love artists like Dua Lipa, Green Day and BTS’ J-Hope, you may want to know where to buy Lollapalooza tickets and for a massive discount.

Lollapalooza—also known as Lolla—is an annual, four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, highlighting genres like alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop and electronic dance music. The event—which is one of the longest-running music festivals in the United States—started as a touring festival in 1991 until it made Chicago its permanent location in 2005.

Since its start, hundreds of artists have performed at Lollapalooza, including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paul McCartney, Florence + the Machine and more performers. Lollapalooza 2022 includes headliners like Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, BTS member J-Hope, Green Day and The Kid Laroi.

So where can fans get Lollapalooza tickets? Read on for how to snag last-minute Lollapalooza tickets to see Tomorrow X Together, Charli XCX, Tinashe and more fan-favorite performers for cheap.

Where to buy Lollapalooza tickets

Where can fans buy Lollapalooza 2022 tickets? While many Lollapalooza tickets are sold out on the Lollapalooza site, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings, and Ticketmaster. Read on for how to buy Lollapalooza tickets so you don’t miss this year’s festival.

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Lollapalooza “ Click See Tickets To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Lollapalooza 2022 !

When is Lollapalooza 2022?

Lollapalooza 2022 will run from Thursday, July 28, to Sunday, July 31.

Where is Lollapalooza 2022?

Lollapalooza 2022 will be held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The venue, which is held in the Loop community area of Chicago and has an estimated capacity of 40,000 people, has hosted Lollapalooza since 2005.

Who are the Lollapalooza 2022 headliners?

The Lollapalooza 2022 headliners include J-Hope from BTS, Dua Lipa, Green Day and The Kid Laroi. See below for the full list of Lollapalooza 2022 headliners and which day each artist is performing.

Thursday, July 28

Metallica

Lil Baby

Jazmine Sullivan

Billy Strings

Zhu

Friday, July 29

Dua Lipa

Machine Gun Kelly

Glass Animals

Don Toliver

Rezz

Saturday, July 30

J. Cole

Kygo

Big Sean

Kaskade

Idles

Turnstile

Wallows

Sunday, July 31

Green Day

J-Hope

Jane’s Addiction

The Kid Laroi

Charli XCX

What is the Lollapalooza 2022 lineup?

The Lollapalooza 2022 lineup includes Tomorrow X Together, Tove Lo, Willow, and Dominic Fike. See below for the full Lollapalooza 2022 lineup and which day each artist is performing.

Thursday, July 28

Metallica

Lil Baby

Jazmine Sullivan

Billy Strings

Zhu

100 Gecs

Still Woozy

Ashnikko

Black Coffee

Manchester Orchestra

Tove Lo

Caroline Polachek

MK

Remi Wolf

Zach Bryan

Chris Lorenzo

Role Model

Inhaler

Sam Fender

Pi’erre Bourne

The Wombats

Maxo Kream

Maude Latour

Tsha

Petey

Sampa the Great

Midwxst

Underscores

RedVeil

Bijou

Jubilee

Niko Rubio

Emmy Meli

Last Dinosaurs

Tony Velour

Com3t

Young Franco

Rosie

Jesse Jo Stark

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Lorna Shore

Mills

Willie Jones

Friday, July 29

Dua Lipa

Machine Gun Kelly

Glass Animals

Don Toliver

Rezz

King Princess

Girl in Red

Liquid Stranger

Clozee

Royal Blood

Cordae

Bob Moses

Coi Leray

Tinashe

Muna

Wet Leg

Glaive

Sofaygo

The Regrettes

Lp Giobbi

Whipped Cream

Mahalia

Del Water Gap

Genesis Owusu

Baby Tate

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Wreckno

Jasiah

Kaycyy

Maddy O’Neal

Fiin

Biicla

Flipturn

La Doña

Jackie Hayes

Aiida

David Solomon

Taipei Houston

Binki

Jordy

Daisy the Great

Rawayana

Gata

Elhae

Saturday, July 30

J. Cole

Kygo

Big Sean

Kaskade

Idles

Turnstile

Wallows

Tomorrow X Together

YG

Blxst

Duke Dumont

Willow

Chelsea Cutler

Coin

Fletcher

Sidepiece

Dashboard Confessional

Larry June

Gracie Abrams

Jax Jones

Griff

Mariah the Scientist

Gayle

Alexander 23

Cochise

Dukwrth

Evan Giia

Hinds

Surf Mesa

Grabbitz

Coco & Clair Clair

Crawlers

Pom Pom Squad

Ericdoa

Calder Allen

Charm La’Donna

Charly Jordan

Steller

Prentiss

BabyJake

Meet Me @ The Altar

Sam Austins

DannyLux

Bucky Cheds

Sunday, July 31

Green Day

J-Hope

Jane’s Addiction

The Kid Laroi

Charli XCX

Dominic Fike

Denzel Curry

Polo & Pan

Maneskin

Local Natives

The Marias

John Summit

Banks

Gordo

Beach Bunny

PinkPantheress

Goth Babe

Atliens

Young Nudy

James Hype

Habsrrakt

Kennyhoopla

Audrey Nuna

Djo

Claire Rosinkranz

Teezo Touchdown

Zoe Wees

Horsegirl

Erica Banks

Low Cut Connie

De’Wayne

Hannah Wants

BlackStarkids

Lucille Croft

ZooKeper

Buccalo Nichols

Dylan

India Shawn

Peter Cottondale

LoLo

Trella

Lollapalooza 2022 tickets are available on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

