Lollapalooza Tickets Are Selling Out Fast—Here’s Got to Still Get Tix to See BTS’ J-Hope, Dua Lipa & More For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
If you love artists like Dua Lipa, Green Day and BTS’ J-Hope, you may want to know where to buy Lollapalooza tickets and for a massive discount.
Lollapalooza—also known as Lolla—is an annual, four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, highlighting genres like alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop and electronic dance music. The event—which is one of the longest-running music festivals in the United States—started as a touring festival in 1991 until it made Chicago its permanent location in 2005.
Since its start, hundreds of artists have performed at Lollapalooza, including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paul McCartney, Florence + the Machine and more performers. Lollapalooza 2022 includes headliners like Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, BTS member J-Hope, Green Day and The Kid Laroi.
So where can fans get Lollapalooza tickets? Read on for how to snag last-minute Lollapalooza tickets to see Tomorrow X Together, Charli XCX, Tinashe and more fan-favorite performers for cheap.
Where to buy Lollapalooza tickets
Where can fans buy Lollapalooza 2022 tickets? While many Lollapalooza tickets are sold out on the Lollapalooza site, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings, and Ticketmaster. Read on for how to buy Lollapalooza tickets so you don’t miss this year’s festival.
Lollapalooza Tickets on Stub Hub
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lollapalooza”
- Select tickets for a Four-Day Pass or a One-Day Pass for Thursday (July 28), Friday (July 29), Saturday (July 30) or Sunday (July 31)
- To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lollapalooza 2022!
Lollapalooza Tickets on Vivid Seats
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lollapalooza“
- Select tickets for a Four-Day Pass or a One-Day Pass for Thursday (July 28), Friday (July 29), Saturday (July 30) or Sunday (July 31)
- Click Find Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
- For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lollapalooza 2022!
Lollapalooza Tickets on Ticketmaster
- Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Lollapalooza“
- Click See Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
- Check out and enjoy Lollapalooza 2022!
When is Lollapalooza 2022?
Lollapalooza 2022 will run from Thursday, July 28, to Sunday, July 31.
Where is Lollapalooza 2022?
Lollapalooza 2022 will be held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The venue, which is held in the Loop community area of Chicago and has an estimated capacity of 40,000 people, has hosted Lollapalooza since 2005.
Who are the Lollapalooza 2022 headliners?
The Lollapalooza 2022 headliners include J-Hope from BTS, Dua Lipa, Green Day and The Kid Laroi. See below for the full list of Lollapalooza 2022 headliners and which day each artist is performing.
Thursday, July 28
- Metallica
- Lil Baby
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Billy Strings
- Zhu
Friday, July 29
- Dua Lipa
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Glass Animals
- Don Toliver
- Rezz
Saturday, July 30
- J. Cole
- Kygo
- Big Sean
- Kaskade
- Idles
- Turnstile
- Wallows
Sunday, July 31
- Green Day
- J-Hope
- Jane’s Addiction
- The Kid Laroi
- Charli XCX
What is the Lollapalooza 2022 lineup?
The Lollapalooza 2022 lineup includes Tomorrow X Together, Tove Lo, Willow, and Dominic Fike. See below for the full Lollapalooza 2022 lineup and which day each artist is performing.
Thursday, July 28
- Metallica
- Lil Baby
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Billy Strings
- Zhu
- 100 Gecs
- Still Woozy
- Ashnikko
- Black Coffee
- Manchester Orchestra
- Tove Lo
- Caroline Polachek
- MK
- Remi Wolf
- Zach Bryan
- Chris Lorenzo
- Role Model
- Inhaler
- Sam Fender
- Pi’erre Bourne
- The Wombats
- Maxo Kream
- Maude Latour
- Tsha
- Petey
- Sampa the Great
- Midwxst
- Underscores
- RedVeil
- Bijou
- Jubilee
- Niko Rubio
- Emmy Meli
- Last Dinosaurs
- Tony Velour
- Com3t
- Young Franco
- Rosie
- Jesse Jo Stark
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns
- Lorna Shore
- Mills
- Willie Jones
Friday, July 29
- Dua Lipa
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Glass Animals
- Don Toliver
- Rezz
- King Princess
- Girl in Red
- Liquid Stranger
- Clozee
- Royal Blood
- Cordae
- Bob Moses
- Coi Leray
- Tinashe
- Muna
- Wet Leg
- Glaive
- Sofaygo
- The Regrettes
- Lp Giobbi
- Whipped Cream
- Mahalia
- Del Water Gap
- Genesis Owusu
- Baby Tate
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- Wreckno
- Jasiah
- Kaycyy
- Maddy O’Neal
- Fiin
- Biicla
- Flipturn
- La Doña
- Jackie Hayes
- Aiida
- David Solomon
- Taipei Houston
- Binki
- Jordy
- Daisy the Great
- Rawayana
- Gata
- Elhae
Saturday, July 30
- J. Cole
- Kygo
- Big Sean
- Kaskade
- Idles
- Turnstile
- Wallows
- Tomorrow X Together
- YG
- Blxst
- Duke Dumont
- Willow
- Chelsea Cutler
- Coin
- Fletcher
- Sidepiece
- Dashboard Confessional
- Larry June
- Gracie Abrams
- Jax Jones
- Griff
- Mariah the Scientist
- Gayle
- Alexander 23
- Cochise
- Dukwrth
- Evan Giia
- Hinds
- Surf Mesa
- Grabbitz
- Coco & Clair Clair
- Crawlers
- Pom Pom Squad
- Ericdoa
- Calder Allen
- Charm La’Donna
- Charly Jordan
- Steller
- Prentiss
- BabyJake
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Sam Austins
- DannyLux
- Bucky Cheds
Sunday, July 31
- Green Day
- J-Hope
- Jane’s Addiction
- The Kid Laroi
- Charli XCX
- Dominic Fike
- Denzel Curry
- Polo & Pan
- Maneskin
- Local Natives
- The Marias
- John Summit
- Banks
- Gordo
- Beach Bunny
- PinkPantheress
- Goth Babe
- Atliens
- Young Nudy
- James Hype
- Habsrrakt
- Kennyhoopla
- Audrey Nuna
- Djo
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Teezo Touchdown
- Zoe Wees
- Horsegirl
- Erica Banks
- Low Cut Connie
- De’Wayne
- Hannah Wants
- BlackStarkids
- Lucille Croft
- ZooKeper
- Buccalo Nichols
- Dylan
- India Shawn
- Peter Cottondale
- LoLo
- Trella
