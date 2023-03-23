Lollapalooza Tickets 2023 Are Selling Out Quickly—How To See Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, TXT & More For A Discount

Scroll To See More Images

Festival season is finally here! If you love music festivals and want to go to one of the biggest music festivals in the world, here’s how to get Lollapalooza tickets for 2023.

Lollapalooza was founded by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction in 1991. The festival takes place in the historic Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, and draws hundreds of thousands of people internationally. Since its inception, the festival has expanded its coverage to Lollapalooza Brazil, Lollapalooza India, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza France. The Windy City three-day-music festival has held iconic lineups such as Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Paul McCartney, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Coldplay and Mumford and Sons.

Last year, the festival had an enticing lineup that included J-Hope of BTS, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Metallica, J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Baby. For 2023, Lolla’s headliners captured the eyes and hearts of many with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and TOMORROW X TOGETHER leading the top bill. The event will take place in Grant Park on August 3-6, 2023.

Read on for how to buy Lollapalooza 2023 tickets and how to score a deal for them.

How to buy Lollapalooza 2023 tickets

Where can fans buy Lollapalooza 2023 tickets? Lollapalooza tickets went on pre-sale on March 23, 2023, on the festival’s official site. Tickets are also available on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers a $20 discount for purchases over $200—a 10 percent savings—with the code SC2022. Read on ahead for how to buy Lollapalooza 2023 tickets on StubHub and Vivid Seats for a discount this festival season. Customers have the option of buying single-day passes to see their favorite acts or 4-day packages to enjoy the entire festival.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lollapalooza“ To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the sidebar to the range you want to buy from. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lollapalooza 2023!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lollapalooza.” To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lollapalooza 2023!

Ticketmaster only has 4-day passes available, ranging from General Admission to VIP Platinum packages.

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Lollapalooza “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lollapalooza!

When is Lollapalooza 2023?

When is Lollapalooza 2023? This year’s Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 will take place for four days from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Who are the Lollapalooza 2023 headliners?

Who are the Lollapalooza 2023 headliners? This year’s Lollapalooza Chicago headliners include Grammy award winners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to rock the main stages as well as Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is the first headliner of Lollapalooza 2023. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper first performed at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2013 after releasing his critically acclaimed album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. The headlining act is close to the end of The Big Steppers tour in support of his latest release Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He told W, that the album is the “marker and the growth” of everything he’s “wanted to say in his art.

“I’m not even the same person I was yesterday,” Kendrick said. “That’s what keeps me creative. I have so much discipline as far as repetition—I don’t give a fuck if it’s a thousand push-ups or pull-ups or whatever, but it’s always that extra 5 percent I’m like, What am I on today? What’s going to be the evolution for myself today?”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is headlining Lollapalooza 2023. She first performed at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2018. The seven-time Grammy Award winner explained in an interview with BBC that she’s inspired by all the women at the top of the charts and as headliners of festivals, a situation that wasn’t the case just a few years ago. “There was a specific period of time where I was just like in this pit of just like hopelessness about myself, because I didn’t have much to look up to in terms of girls like me being taken seriously in that regard,” she said, noting that the advances have left her feeling “hopeful” as she’s witnessed “a lot of progress” for women in the music industry. “Everything — completely male-dominated. I mean not even a question. Everything is still that way, but it’s better.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Chicago-fication? Red Hot Chili Peppers are ready to rock the Lollapalooza main stage in 2023. They played the main stage at the second Lollapalooza ever in 1992, 2006, 2012, and 2016. “Long live Lollapalooza” lead singer Anthony Kledis shouted at Lollapalooza 2016.

In an interview with Clash, bassist Flea explained the ethos and album title of their release Unlimited Love in 2022. “It’s to not let genre or style get in the way of expression. Like, we can just go anywhere we want. It’s unlimited, it’s love, it’s music, it’s beautiful. It’s all valid, it’s all good. You know, never try to stick to a formula, never try to do something that you think, ‘Oh, this is who we are, this is what we do.’ No, we do all of it.”

Odesza

The electro DJ duo Odesza is back and headlining Lollapalooza. The Grammy-nominated group is ready to play after their latest album, The Last Goodbye, was released on July 22, 2022. Odesza veterans to the New York City-based festival, playing the fest when they first started out in 2014. From there, they released two hit albums, In Return and A Moment Apart. The duo is set to headline the Chicago fest As well as Gov Ball in New York City and Bonnaroo 2023 in Tennessee.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey will be performing as a headliner at Lollapalooza 2023. She performed at the fest in 2013 and headlined in 2016.

In an interview with Billboard, the Born to Die singer said that she’s absolutely ready for shows this year. “I think it might look like that! It’s funny because I keep telling people, “I haven’t worked in three years,” but really I just haven’t done shows in three years. As soon as I start getting ready for a show, that’s when it feels like work.”

Karol G

Karol G is set to perform as a headliner at Lollapalooza 2023. This is her first time performing at the festival.

The reggaeton star told Rolling Stone about her album Mañana Será Bonito and how it completely fits in with how her life is going. “This definitely represents a specific phase of my life,” “The name of album is a a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn’t unhappy, but I wasn’t happy either. So every day I’d say to myself, ‘It’s okay, mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.’”

The 1975

The 1975 is ready to takeover the Lollapalooza stage. The British rock group is currently on their 1975 At Their Very Best world tour and headlined Lolla back in 2016.

On their latest album Being Funny, lead singer Matty Healy told Pitchfork, “I’ve thought about every single word on this album for two years; I’d think about a tweet for 20 seconds. My album’s gonna go out to, what, 10 million people, but a tweet could go out to a billion. The maths doesn’t work out. I’ll die on the hill of my records, but I won’t die on the hill of my tweets. It’s better to say good things less than to say average things more.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to headline Lollapalooza 2023, a year after making history for being the first K-Pop group to perform at the iconic festival.

On what their goals were after their 2022 ACT: LOVESICK tour, the youngest member of the group HUENINGKAI told Consequence that they wanted to “Perform on a bigger stage. We have lots of places left to go, and we want to show you guys everything.” While the oldest member of the group YEONJUN reflected, “Throughout the tour, we got better as artists and learned to perfect our stage manners.” BEOMGYU also offered a sentimental insight, “I can’t have asked for better bandmates anywhere. I’m so thankful for them.”

In an exclusive interview with STYLECASTER, the group talked about their latest release The Dream Chapter: Temptation, and their connection with their fans MOA. “We know we have to grow but are tempted by the possibility of staying as we are and living freely day to day,” TAEHYUN described the overall theme. SOOBIN also added, “I’m really feeling exactly how strong the love between fans and artists can be, so we’re incredibly thankful.”

What is the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup?

What is the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup? This year’s Lollapalooza Chicago festival lineup includes Carly Rae Jepson, Rina Sawayama, NewJeans, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, Sabrina Carpenter and more. Here’s a full list of who’s playing the three-day fest.

Fred Again..

Noah Kahan

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Maggie Rogers

Carly Rae Jepsen

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Diplo

J.I.D

Louis The Child

Push T

Subtronics

Rina Sawayama

NewJeans

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

The Backseat Lovers

Sofi Tukker

Portugal. The Man

Alan Walker

Yung Gravy

Svdden Death

The Revivalists

Beabadoobee

Big Wild

Tems

Dom Dolla

Meduza

Sabrina Carpenter

Afrojack

Lainey WIlson

Jessie Reyez

The Rose

Joey Bada$$

Gorgon City

Key Glock

Nora En Pure

Rema

AC Slater

Morgan Wade

Sylvan Esso

Men I Trust

Alex G

Knocked Loose

Foals

The Garden

Maisie Peters

NIKI

DPR Ian

DPR Live

Diesel

Poolside

Timmy Trumpet

Peach Pit

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Wax Motif

L’impératrice

Acraze

Lovejoy

Armnhmr

Suki Waterhouse

Knock2

Ivan Cornejo

Holly Humberstone

Jessie Murph

Dehd

Declan Mckenna

Thee Sacred Souls

Martroda

Magdalena Bay

Sudan Archives

Neil Frances

The Knocks

Solardo

J. Worra

Joy Oladokun

Umi

Franc Moody

The Happy Fits

Zack Fox

Emo Nite

Tom Odell

Discol Lines

Jean Dawson

Bonnie X Clyde

Ray Volpe

Blanke

Spacey Jane

Hairitage

Sueco

Gabriels

Brakence

The 502s

Remk

Michelle

Clinton Kane

Band-Maid

Dillon Nathanial

Bakar

Dope Lemon

Loveless

Cafuné

Skizzy Mars

Ingrid Andress

Upsahl

The Linda Lindas

Mavi

The Beaches

Ekkstacy

Giant Rooks

Pardyalone

Ella Jane

Matt Maltese

AX & The Hatchmen

Sincere Engineer

Friday Pilots Club

Madeline Edwards

Richy Mitch & The Coal Minders

Little Stranger

Josh Fudge

Mother Folk

Husbands

Arlie

Rosa Linn

TiaCorine

Beauty Shop Dropout

Ari Abdul

Annie Dirusso

Danielle Ponder

Chri$tian Gate$

Somadina

Talk

Hemlocke SPrings

Aidan Bissett

Sarah Kinsley

Big Boss Vett

Kidd Kenn

Austin Meade

Windser

Arcy Drive

Los Aptos

Cydeways

Finish Ticket

The Red Clay Strays

Carola

Usted Señalemelo

Isabel Larosa

Benson

Charlotte Sands

Harry Edohoukwa

Arath Herce

Tyler Christian

Hoosh

Chicago Made

Lesly Renaga

Bad Neighbors

Pony Bradshaw

Loviet

Junior Mesa

Ninajirachi

Ian Asher

