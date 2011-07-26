Lollapalooza: Shopping For the Chi-Town Music Festival

The summer festival circuit continues this weekend in Chicago with the world renowned three-day extravaganza known as Lollapalooza. Founded by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction in 1991, the concert’s epic lineup this year includes some of the biggest names in music — Eminem, Coldplay, Foo Fighters — as well as a number of buzzy up-and-comers like Cults, Best Coast and Ellie Goulding. The only thing at Lolla that’s cooler than the tunes? The style, of course! Check out our favorite festival picks above and shop them below.

Holloway cropped sweater, $179, at rag & bone

Illesteva Leonard sunglasses, $160, at La Garconne

Venessa Arizaga “Heroes & Villians” necklace, $395, at Venessa Arizaga

DAY Birger et Mikkelsen Day Moroccan embellished cotton shoulder bag, $220, at Net-a-Porter

Chloe Sevigny x OC boots, $145, at Opening Ceremony

Table Manners dress, $88, at Nasty Gal

Isabel Marant Pop Life brass tiger’s eye ring, $165, at Net-a-Porter

Floral print cotton snood, $32, at Topshop