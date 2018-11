Official posters for Lollapalooza we released today and they read like that contract at the beginning of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Headlining acts include: Depeche Mode, Kings of Leon, and Jane’s Addiction. However, for you Animal Collective fans, Animal Collective is also hosting a DJ set in addition to their performance.

Lollapalooza runs August 7-9th in Chicago’s Grant Park.