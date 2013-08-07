Live From Chicago: Street Style at Lollapalooza

Never ones to miss out on live music, good times, and street style-watching, the team at StyleCaster took a trip out to Lollapalooza in Chicago. The music festival featured sets from The Killers, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, and The National, among others. The weekend was perfect for meeting new folks, dancing in the sunshine, and eyeballing some serious fashion.

We paired up with COVERGIRL—who set up shop at the fest providing free products, cool manicures, and even a caricature artist—and scoped some of our favorite festival fashions to share with you. Attendees were in full summer mode, sporting bold colors and playful prints. Some women, in a true ’70s homage, wore gorgeous flower crowns in their hair.

Check out our slideshow for a look at some of our favorite street style ensembles!

For more information on our relationship with COVERGIRL: cmp.ly/3