Live From Chicago: Street Style at Lollapalooza

Never ones to miss out on live music, good times, and street style-watching, the team at StyleCaster took a trip out to Lollapalooza in Chicago. The music festival featured sets from The Killers, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, and The National, among others. The weekend was perfect for meeting new folks, dancing in the sunshine, and eyeballing some serious fashion.
We paired up with COVERGIRL—who set up shop at the fest providing free products, cool manicures, and even a caricature artist—and scoped some of our favorite festival fashions to share with you. Attendees were in full summer mode, sporting bold colors and playful prints. Some women, in a true ’70s homage, wore gorgeous flower crowns in their hair.
Check out our slideshow for a look at some of our favorite street style ensembles!
No fashion slouches here.
Floral print at its finest.
This festival-goer nailed functional rocker chic—the peek-a-boo dress was perfect in the summer heat.
Pops of color via shades and a bold necklace complete this all black look.
This coordinated duo mixes maxi and mini prints.
We couldn't forget to stop at the COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Block Party bus for some makeovers, funky manicures, sample products, and more!
There's nothing wrong with a little pre-festival makeover by COVERGIRL. And can't forget the caricature artist in the back capturing all of it.
There was definitely no shortage of COVERGIRL products at the Easy Breezy Block Party bus!
Who can resist a crop top with pom poms?
Windowpane checks accent this swingy minidress.
These blossoms bring a touch of whimsy to an otherwise sleek look.
This guy makes short-sweats look good.
A bold backpack gives overalls an upgrade.
The perfect style for a summer festival.
Men at the festival embracing the floral print.
Hip packs are perfect for music festivals, leaving both hands (and arms!) free.
Tie-dye gives off a low-key vibe.
You can never over accessorize! Or can you?
This sleek hat really makes the ensemble.
Cut-offs and a tank get an upgrade thanks to a flower crown.
A mix of eclectic looks ready for the music festivities to begin!