Lollapalooza 2012 Official Line-Up Revealed, This Time For Real

Earlier yesterday we told you about a photo that leaked on to the Internet that might have been the list of talent set to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza music festival out in Chicago. Now, it looks like the Chicago Sun-Times has managed to release the names of musicians that are officially booked for the three-day festival.

But, as soon as other blogs caught wind of the news break, which broke out onto the Interwebs at 8:25 PM CST this evening from the Sun-Times website, it was soon quickly taken down. Just 12 minutes after mega music blog Pitchfork picked up on the Lollapalooza line-up announcement (who will also have their own music festival this summer as well), looks like someone over at the Sun-Times decided to erase that article.

Thankfully, other blogs such as Stereogum managed to get down the names of all the acts playing this year before that happened (and even from a different Chicago newspaper), which we will now present to you below:

Main event: Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys, Black Sabbath, Jack White, Florence + the Machine, At the Drive-In, Avicii, The Shins, Justice, Passion Pit, Sigur Ros, The Weeknd, M83, Miike Snow, The Afghan Whigs, Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Frank Ocean, J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Delta Spirit, Metric, The Temper Trap, Wale, Die Antwoord, Dawes, tUnEyArDs, The Head & the Heart, The Big Pink, Twin Shadow, The Tallest Man on Earth, Toro y Moi, Dr. Dog, Of Monsters and Men, Gary Clark Jr., Alabama Shakes, The Gaslight Anthem, Amadou & Mariam, Band of Skulls, SBTRKT, Tame Impala, The Walkmen, JJ Grey & Mofro, fun., Neon Indian, Dum Dum Girls, Washed Out, Aloe Blacc, Trampled by Turtles, Bear in Heaven, Blind Pilot, Chairlift, The Black Angels, Yellow Ostrich, Givers, Polica, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sharon Van Etten, White Rabbits, Doomtree, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Devil Makes Three, Oberhofer, The War on Drugs, Michael Kiwanuka, O Rappa, Bowerbirds, Orchard Lounge, Mona, The Growlers, Hey Rosetta!, JEFF the Brotherhood, Anamanaguchi, First Aid Kit, Wax, FIDLAR, JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound, Milo Greene, Los Jaivas, Kopecky Family Band, The Jezabels, LP, Yuna, Walk Off the Earth, Animal Kingdom, Dev, The Sheepdogs, The Dunwells, DJ Mel, Empires, Kevin Devine, Dry the River, Helena, Haley Reinhart, Imaginary Cities, Overdoz, Ambassadors, DJ Zebo, Chancellor Warhol, Laura Warshauer and Red Oblivion.

Perry’s Stage: Bassnectar, Kaskade, Calvin Harris, NERO, Santigold, Knife Party, Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, Skream & Benga, Little Dragon, Porter Robinson, Sub Focus, Madeon, Zedd, Paper Diamond, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Star Slinger, Badastrom, DJ Nihal, SALVA & Kid Color.

There are still some Lollapalooza tickets available for sale, over at the event’s official website, but be sure to act fast!