Lohan Looks Hot Pre-Jail On German GQ Cover, The Girl Scout Logo Gets A Makeover!

RT @styledotcom Strange but true, apparently: Gypsies are teaching Angela Lindvall to play the accordian in exchange for goulash! http://bit.ly/codowE

Models they really are just like us!

RT @derekblasberg http://twitpic.com/25hj1t Pierre Cardin raising the roof, on the roof, at the Marquis de Sade’s Chateau above the SCAD campus in Lacoste.

There is no age limit to roof raising.





RT @jay_godfrey These Mel Gibson tapes are such fun.

um, or totally terrifying.

RT @Fashion_Critic_ Just left the Louis Vuitton Resort 2011 press day. It was good to see the details up close. http://tweetphoto.com/32810772

We want to wear that lace dress close up.



RT @dkny Paris bound today!! Have I packed- no…should I start yes…will I no…going back to sleep

We would just like to clarify that this message means she woke up around 5am, tweeted and then went back to bed. That is either commitment or an addiction…



SITES WE LOVE

For all of you still holding onto your badges, you’ll be proud to hear that the Girl Scouts logo has gotten a makeover. The pretty lady is now sporting bangs. We hope she knows how rough it is to grow those things out. (Creativity-Online)



Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

With those-who-apparently-know predicting that an interview with LaLohan will go for a cool mil at least, German GQ has some mad lucky timing with their sexy Ellen von Unwerth shot August cover. (Design Scene)



Acne fans rejoice, the cool girl favorite based in Sweden will show in London come September. Get your shoe wish list ready! (Vogue UK)

Ever wonder how you can be as insanely successful as J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons (recently named the retailer’s president)? Fashionista has a guide for you.

January Jones is rumored to be dating Jason Sudeikis who was also rumored to be dating Jennifer Aniston. He also pretended to date Tina Fey on 30 Rock.

(Just Jared)

