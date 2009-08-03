The Lohan Files: The Mystery of the Missing Dior Jewels

A few month’s ago, there was a Nancy Drew-esque caper involving the lovely Lindsay Lohan and some missing Dior jewelry from a British Elle cover shoot. While the jury’s still out on whether or not our favorite ginger troublemaker actually snatched the stuff, ELLE TV posted an exclusive behind-the scene’s video of the scene of the crime. I spy with my little eye…a few suspicious bulges in Lohan’s pockets? Do we need to get Encyclopedia Brown on this? Lindsay Lohan in the closet with a CD necklace?