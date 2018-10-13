Logomania Is Here—Embrace It

There’s nothing better than finally reaching the brink of autumn after a long, hot summer of drowning in suffocating silk blouses on the way to work. But there is something better than those horrible, sweaty silk blouses, and it comes in the form of fall fashion.

As we approach mid-October, we also approach optimal wardrobe weather. The air is crisp and clean, you can wear turtlenecks without literally dying, and the pumpkin spice latte in your hand makes you feel like Thanksgiving came early.

The perfect accessory to complement your fresh, vibrant autumn mood? A killer outfit, featuring a fresh, vibrant trend: logomania.

Logomania is the extreme exhibition of brand names and logos in an outfit. It’s pretty easy to remember once you understand the structure of the word. Logo, we get. But in case you need a refresher from middle school English class, mania means excessive enthusiasm or infatuation.

So whether you’re covered in Chanel’s iconic double-C emblem or you’re sporting a giant Tommy Hilfiger flag on your crewneck, you’re doing it right.

The trend might sound a tad intimidating—or maybe even farfetched. But the truth is, you’ve probably already got a few items in your closet that fit the bill. And even if you don’t, logomania pieces are easy to come by these days (they’re literally everywhere)—and figuring out how to wear them is just as simple.

Scroll down to see some street style inspo from our favorite fashion bloggers, models, celebs and street style icons. Once you’ve nailed down your fave look, shop it straight from the slideshow.