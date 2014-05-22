Loft, This Might Be The Worst Photoshop Disaster in History

At this point in our experience working with and in the fashion world, we’re not really too shocked by any of the absurdities that regularly happen therein. From film producer Harvey Weinstein’s purchase of Charles James Couture to Dolce & Gabbana being sentenced to jail for 18 months—we’ve seen it all. But the latest Photoshop disaster really had us rolling our eyes. Check it out:

The woman in this image, which comes courtesy of Loft, has a waist that is a good three inches carved in from her hip bone in a totally unnatural way. To make matter worse: you can see the little squiggly lines where someone very obviously took Photoshop’s eraser tool and added in more white space between the model’s ribs and her left arm. Yikes.

Not surprisingly, a quick gander at Loft’s site reveals that (thankfully) the image has been removed and replaced with one that fully displays a woman with a figure that is (relatively) anatomically accurate. But we have to ask: When will this madness stop? Stop Photoshopping women to look like they are missing body parts, all in the name of being skinny. Clearly it’s not working, and people notice.