Loeffler Randall Shoes: Editor’s Picks

Today Loeffler Randall debuted their spring collection and campaign. Loeffler fans have been eagerly anticipating the delivery of the SUNO and Loeffler Randall shoe collaboration with sky high, lace up wedges in SUNO’s iconic wild prints.

As a secondary part of their campaign, Loeffler Randall again commissioned photographer Jamie Isaia to film a short video showcasing the shoes in motion. The video aims to give a new dimension to the inspiration for the collection. Watch it below and scroll through the images above for the Loeffler Randall styles StyleCaster is most excited about!

LR Spring 2011 from Loeffler Randall on Vimeo.