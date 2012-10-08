Want: Loeffler Randall Platform Leather Clog

One thing we’re always on the hunt for: That perfect pair of shoes that are equally as stylish for day as they are for night. In our quest, we recently stumbled upon these ankle-strap platforms from Loeffler Randall’s fall collecton that seem to fit the bill seamlessly. For the office, we’d pair them with opaque tights and a chic skirt, and — for a night out — with a pair of super-skinny cropped black jeans and a leather moto jacket. Either way, they’re sure to add a touch of effortless cool (not to mention a few inches!) to any fall look.

Loeffler Randall Claudelie Platform Leather Clog, $395; at Loeffler Randall



