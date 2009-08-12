Loeffler Randall Launches E-Commerce and Gives Back

Let it be said that we don’t need more online shopping destinations. The problem is that we always really do want more good ones. That is why we are so happy that Loeffler Randall has launched their e-commerce site.

Not only does the new loefflerrandall.com feature their signature shoes, great ready-to-wear, and a company blog, but the site also gives back.

From their launch on Tuesday to October 1, the company will be donating a portion of online sales to Living India. Living India, which was founded in 2005, works to serve and educate the people of India about HIV/AIDS and runs an orphanage for HIV positive kids.

Judging from her inspiration for Fall 2009, the art of Louise Bourgeois and geometric designs, we’ll be stuck on loefflerrandall.com well through autumn.

Check out the cage-back dress. Yum.