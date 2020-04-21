The Best Nostalgic Locket Necklaces to Add to Your Jewelry Box

Locket necklaces offer a sense of nostalgic, vintage-esque appeal, and not only because they hold on to our favorite photos (keeping memories and loved ones literally close to your heart at all times) but also because of their quintessentially sentimental and of course, infinitely giftable sensibility. While locket necklaces have been a popular accessory for centuries, their inherent, everlasting charm has most certainly endured over the years, but now the timeless jewelry piece is back with vengeance as one of the moment’s biggest accessory trends.

Neither too flashy nor too simple, the timeless jewelry piece is as versatile as a golden chain watch—you can dress it up or down to match for your business casual officewear lineup or pair them with a flirty floral maxi dress for an extra feminine vibe. Not only are they both classic and modern at the same time, but they also double as cute fashion statement (especially when they’re heart-shaped, in my humble opinion)—regardless of whether or not there’s actually a photograph or two placed inside of it. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite locket necklaces to add a hint of romanticism to your current jewelry collection.

1. Lifetime Jewelry Locket Necklace

This classic, heart-shaped design locket necklace features 24K gold plating and an 18-inch long matching link chain. This is an excellent option for those sensitive to certain metals, as it won’t tarnish or cause fair skin to turn green after just a few wears. Designed with quality straps that actually stay put, this necklace won’t get caught in your hair or stay open when you don’t want it to be.

2. 1928 Jewelry Rotating Trio Locket Necklace

This vintage-inspired locket necklace features an ultra-unique design depicting a spinning pendant adorned with a trio of locket windows. It’s basically, three lockets in one. It also is designed with an easy-to-use lobster claw clasp, and comes in silver, gold and rose gold.

3. HONEYCAT Keepsake Locket Necklace

Available in gold, rose gold and silver, this versatile and minimalist locket necklace is designed for everyday wear and can be layered with your other favorite pieces. This chic necklace is also backed by a thirty-day warranty, in case you’re not fully satisfied with your purchase.