Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing This Sustainable Sneaker Brand—Including Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck & Mila Kunis

There are so many white sneakers on the market that it can be a bit overwhelming to make a decision. We’ve already discovered Pete Davidson, Dame Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm’s shared love for Cariuma, but we’re back at it with a different brand that has also been spotted on tons of A-listers. Løci makes vegan sneakers that celebs like Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell have worn, and we totally see why.

To start, sustainability is at the center of the brand’s ethos. It has created a high-quality, durable material that’s made from recycled ocean plastic rather than leather that’s made from animal hides. Bamboo, natural rubber, recycled foam and natural cork are a few other materials you’ll find on these completely vegan shoes. Løci additionally only produces shoes in limited quantities to avoid overproduction and therefore, waste. Not to mention, the brand puts 10 percent of the profits of each pair of sneakers sold towards sustainability-forward causes.

Now that we know the brand itself checks out, let’s get into the sneakers themselves. The two main celeb-approved styles include the Løci Nine and Løci Seven Neon. The one thing all of the actors’ outfits had in common is that they were casual, simple and effortless. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up the sneakers, too. Think a pleated midi skirt and a long-sleeve sweater or leather pants, a turtleneck and a trenchcoat. The options are endless when it comes to the brand’s versatile styles.

Ahead, find four pairs of celeb-approved Løci sneakers to help you pick one (or two) to add to your closet ASAP.

Løci Nine Sneakers

If you don’t want another pair of all-white sneakers, add a subtle pop of color with the Løci Nine kicks in White/Stone/Stone. Olivia styled hers with a fuzzy hot pink sweater and relaxed, straight-leg jeans.

Løci Nine Sneakers

Mila opted for a neutrals-only look with the Løci Nine sneakers in Natural/Black/Stone. She paired the shoes with overalls and a black long-sleeve shirt underneath (a.k.a. the perfect errand OOTD).

Løci Seven Neon Sneakers

Spice up any run-of-the-mill white tee and jeans outfit with this pair of hot pink Løci Seven Neons. Kristen Bell wore this exact ensemble and looked so effortlessly chic.

Løci Nine Sneakers

ICYMI, Løci also makes men’s shoes, and none other than Ben Affleck himself is a fan. He sported the Løci Nines in Indigo/Navy/Navy. The actor really committed to a single color, since he paired them with a light blue button-down and navy pants.

There’s nothing left to do than to cop these sustainable sneakers for yourself. You could also easily gift a pair to a loved one this holiday season. Catch us doing both!