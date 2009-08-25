Locations to Watch The September Issue

This Friday, as you already know, will be a very important day in fashion history. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of New York fashionistas will be taking a night off from their Cosmopolitans, retiring their Louboutins (maybe), and heading to the nearest movie theater to spend a night with Vogue for the premiere of The September Issue.

We’re not sure about you, but we’ve already scheduled dinner and a movie dates with our girlfriends, the only question left is how early to show up to make sure we get seats? Fashion Week Daily released a listing last night of the five theaters where The September Issue will be playing in Manhattan. Five?!? We’re a little concerned that people don’t understand the magnitude of this film, but maybe we’re biased, after all, we have been performing a mental countdown for the past six months. Get ready to use some elbows. And if you’re really in the spirit for some competition, check out Thursday night’s special screening at 12:01 A.M. playing at the Chelsea Theater on 23rd street.

AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13: 1998 Broadway?

City Cinemas 1,2,3: 1001 3rd Avenue?

AMC Empire 25: 234 West 42nd Street?

CLEARVIEW Chelsea 9: 260 West 23rd Street?

Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema: 143 East Houston Street

