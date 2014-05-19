How To Make the Perfect Lobster Roll

No dish is as synonymous with the arrival of summer as a good lobster roll. And when we are talking about good lobster rolls, one in particular comes to mind, Red Hook Lobster Pound’s signature lobster roll. With food trucks, a Manhattan storefront, and a seasonal Montauk location, there is a reason that this lobster roll has skyrocketed to being one of the most revered on the foodie scene. Can’t make it to one of their locations? Here’s to make this mouthwatering lobster roll yourself, at home.

Red Hook Lobster Pound’s Signature Lobster Roll

Ingredients

8 split-top hot dog rolls

1/3 head iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

3 scallions, finely sliced

1/4 pound butter

Sweet paprika

32 ounces lobster meat from fresh-cooked live lobsters (best) or bought from your local fish market

1/2 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

2/3 cup finely chopped celery

Dash of ground white pepper

Mayonnaise

Directions

Mix cooked lobster with just enough mayo to hold it together (around 1/3 cup), add all ingredients, season to taste, and divide into 8 equal portions (should be around 4 ounces each). Melt the butter and brush sides of each roll generously with melted butter. Grill the bun in a hot pan as you would a grilled cheese sandwich, till it is golden brown on each side. Spread around 1/4 cup lettuce in each bun, top with 4 ounces lobster salad (1/8 of the total), and top with 6 or 7 pieces of sliced scallion and a shake of paprika. Drizzle with melted butter to finish.

