StyleCaster
Share

15 Dazzling Pairs of Loafers You’ll Flip For

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Dazzling Pairs of Loafers You’ll Flip For

Kristen Bousquet
by
11 Shares
15 Dazzling Pairs of Loafers You’ll Flip For
15 Start slideshow

Trust us when we say a good pair of loafers can compliment just about any outfit. Whether that be a chic slit skirt and an oversized sweater or a pair of black ripped jeans and a button-down, cool loafers—right now we’re feeling embellished, pointy and metallic styles—adds a certain effortlessness to your vibe, and can take you from the office to a night on the town.

MORE: How to Remove Salt Stains From Shoes

To get a glimpse of some of our favorite pairs of loafers on the market now, check this out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Faux Leather Pointed Loafers; $24.90 at forever21.com

Miu Miu Pale Pink Sneakers; $650 at store.miumiu.com

Nicholas Kirkwood Pointed Toe Loafer;$395 at nordstrom.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Friends of Mine Shorty Loafers; $228 at shopbop.com

Jeffery Campbell Belanger Loafers; $130 at shopbop.com

Pointed Faux Leather Loafers; $24.90 at forever21.com

Faux Leather Loafers; $29.90 at forever21.com

Alexa Embellished Heeled Loafers Grey; $22.80 at missguidedus.com

Circus by Sam Edelman Farrah Patent Leather & Calfsfur Oxfords $48.75 at lastcall.com

Charles & Keith Pointed Loafers; $89 at charleskeith.com

Chiara Ferragni Blink Eye Glitter Loafers; $186 at bagheeraboutique.com

Rebecca Minkoff Macy Cutout Tassel Loafers; $275 at shopbop.com

Giuseppe Zanotti Suede Tassel Loafer, $405; at Neiman Marcus

 

Dieppa Restrepo Gaston Slip-On Loafer; $265 at lagarconne.com

Stuart Weitzman Razmataz Loafer, $183; at Stuart Weitzman 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Fashion Brands That Make Activewear

10 Fashion Brands That Make Activewear
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share