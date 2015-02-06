15 Dazzling Pairs of Loafers You’ll Flip For

Trust us when we say a good pair of loafers can compliment just about any outfit. Whether that be a chic slit skirt and an oversized sweater or a pair of black ripped jeans and a button-down, cool loafers—right now we’re feeling embellished, pointy and metallic styles—adds a certain effortlessness to your vibe, and can take you from the office to a night on the town.

To get a glimpse of some of our favorite pairs of loafers on the market now, check this out!