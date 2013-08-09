Lo Bosworth (Yes, From ‘The Hills’) Launches A Fashion YouTube Channel

Asking fans of “The Hills” if they remember Lo Bosworth is kind of like asking “Twilight” fans whether Bella ends up with Edward or Jacob.

After first emerging as Lauren Conrad‘s dry-witted BFF and trusted sidekick on the second season of MTV’s “The Hills,” the 26-year-old has since graduated UCLA with an Art History degree, wrote a dating advice book, launched her own blog and, as of this week, debuted her own YouTube channel.

So far, there’s only one video—a 1:26 post where Lo explains what the series will be about (fashion, beauty, and food—not totally unlike LC’s fashion and lifestyle site), tells us to subscribe, and let’s us know she’s now living in New York (“I gotta to look hip all the time, which I probably don’t.”)

Funnily enough, the video starts with an intro that’s totally “Hills”-like: quick cuts of Lo in a pair of sunglasses strolling down the street, raising up her arms, and generally basking in the glow of abundant sunlight. The only thing that’s missing is hearing Natasha Beddingfield‘s wise words to feel the rain on our skin and altering us to the fact that indeed, the rest is still unwritten.

Check out Lo’s first video below and let us know: Are you planning to subscribe?