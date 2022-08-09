Here’s Where to Shop The Ironic $30 Tote Bag That Everyone’s Wearing For an Edgy Coastal Grandma Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Known for its monogrammed children’s backpacks and weatherproof “Bean boots,” L.L.Bean has certainly left its mark on fashion. I’ve covered my fair share of viral trends—peep micro mini skirts and goblincore—but none are more clever than the current obsession with the brand’s Boat and Tote Bag turned ironic fashion statement. Loved by soccer moms and coastal grandmas near and far, this bag has just received a fresh and edgy upgrade thanks to Instagram.

In February 2022, Gracie Wiener started the @ironicboatandtote Instagram account to post photos of the bag with ironic words and phrases on it. The account has been picking up steam on Instagram and TikTok lately thanks to Millennials and Gen-Zers who are finding joy in revamping a bag that their moms and grandmas would’ve carried to family picnics and children’s sports games.

The tote itself has the simplest design that dates all the way back to 1944. It was originally intended for transporting ice from your car to your cooler because of its sturdy canvas material. Now, you’ll see it at the beach, on the train, in the grocery store and slung over ~ edgy ~ trendsetters’ shoulders.

Made in Maine (a.k.a. a hot spot for coastal grandmas), the heavyweight canvas material, durable handles and contrasting colors make this bag as functional as it is stylish. The brand even claims it can hold up to 500 pounds. Plus, you can monogram a letter, word or phrase—like all the cool kids are doing these days—to give it a modern, sarcastic flair.

Ahead, find some inspiration for your own customized Boat and Tote Bag and where to buy it before all of the coastal grandmas, soccer moms and Instagram girlies beat you to it.

If you thought there were limits to this tote bag, think again. It comes in 10 colors, with the most popular ones being classics like black, red, green, navy blue and bright blue. You can also pick from small, medium, large and extra-large sizes, as well as regular and long handle lengths. And if that wasn’t enough customization, select the font style and color, too. L.L.Bean truly understood the assignment by providing so many design options and ways to personalize the bag.

Now that you get the gist of the bag itself, keep scrolling for our fave ironic Boat and Tote Bags from the @ironicboatandtote Instagram account, and pick your player for your very own bag.

