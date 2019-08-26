Lizzo’s Sizzling ‘Siren’ Ensemble at The MTV VMAs is Her Most Glam Look Yet

Scroll To See More Images

Lizzo has never quite been one to shy away from flagrance when it comes to her sartorial taste, props, and well, performances, and her look at this year’s MTV VMA awards is no exception. The body-positive and female-empowerment champion sported a bright red, sequinned gown emblazoned with “siren” all over, and styled the gorgeous gown with a matching red and silver feather boa and Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels. Lizzo’s VMA awards 2019 look this evening was, as per usual, gloriously extra AF, and frankly, I wouldn’t want it any other way.

In my eyes, Lizzo can truly do no wrong — whether we’re talking about fashion, beauty or music, but tonight the “Truth Hurts” singer totally outdid herself with her glamorous red-hot custom-made get-up by Moschino. And I mean, some of the songstress’s most statement-making looks are pretty hard to beat, whether we’re talking about her iconic bridal lingerie and veil ensemble, the over-the-top Marc Jacobs Met Gala look, or her woodgrain-inspired get-up she rocked at this year’s BET awards.

Shelby Swain for Dove Hair styled the performer and “Best New Artist” nominee, creating a voluminous up-do to match her kitsch-glam look. For makeup, the singer kept it classic with a matching red lip and a winged cat eye, complimented beautifully by her coiffed fringe.

