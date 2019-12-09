Lizzo Twerking In A Thong For A Jumbotron Is Giving Us Life

Twerk skills up on legendary. Lizzo really wasn’t lying when she sang this lyric on “Tempo,” and this new video of Lizzo twerking at a basketball game only proves it. That is, if her trending hashtag #asschella for her Coachella twerk-outs wasn’t enough to make it certain, now we have photographic evidence of her twerking skills even off stage. And I promise, it’s everything you’d expect from Lizzo and more.

Following in the footsteps of other celebrities’ courtside drama (ahem, like that time Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made out at a Clippers game, or Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale locked lips on the low,) Lizzo decided to turn up the heat this weekend at a Los Angeles Lakers game. And that consists of some serious booty-baring. The 31-year-old star wore a long black tee with a hidden surprise—the back was perfectly cut out to accentuate her assets, if you catch my drift. When her song, “Juice,” started playing for the Laker Girls cheerleading squad, Lizzo had no choice but to join in and steal the show. Here are some photos of her “getting loose,” love:

Turns out, her dance may or may not have been a display for a certain member of the NBA. “I’m personally cheering for No. 32,” she told reporters at the game. The No. 32 in question is Karl-Anthony Towns, a player with the Minnesota Timberwolves. While she’s never actually met the 24-year-old center, she came up with a cute rendition of “Truth Hurts” à la the lyrics, “New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves.” But not before declaring, “That’s my baby!” So, where’s the digits, Towns?

As for detractors who seem to have a problem with Lizzo’s outfit and dance at last night’s game, we have a feeling she is complete unbothered by their opinions. “I take self-love very seriously,” she told Elle in October. “And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself.” No more of that here.

And if you ask us, we wouldn’t want Lizzo to change a thing, either.