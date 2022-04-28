Lizzo Tickets Are Now on Sale—Here’s How to Get $15 Off While Prices Are Still Cheap & Under $100

If you want Lizzo tickets, now is the time to get them while prices are still cheap and under $100 for many seats and dates.

Lizzo announced her second concert tour, The Special Tour, in April 2022. The tour—which is set to begin at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on September 23, 2022, and end at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on November 18, 2022—is Lizzo’s first arena tour after her Cuz I Love You Tour in 2019 and 2020. “My first arena tour… I’m definitely gonna cry… Im not the girl I was or used to be… bitch I might be better. Because of you. Thank you 🥺” Lizzo tweeted in April.

In an interview with Los Angeles radio station 104.3 MYfm in April 2022, Lizzo explained why she chose Latto as her opening act and teased what her tour will look like. “I’m so excited because I’ve been a fan of Latto for a long time and now I’m so excited to go on with her!” she said. “It’s gonna be lit!” Lizzo also hinted that some of the dancers from her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, could join her on tour after she used four of them on Saturday Night Live in April 2022. “That felt good… I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s keep this up!’” she said.

Despite her love touring, Lizzo also told “The Angie Martinez Show” in April 2022 about how it can hard for her to enjoy her free time while she’s on the road. “The intimacy of autonomy.. you lose that,” Lizzo said. “I don’t think people even realize it because everyone has it. So i think losing that.. there were little things like when we would go on tour, we would be in different cities and my and my friends or my glam team and the dancers would go try different restaurants. And it would be like ‘Ok let’s just walk down here’ and it’s like ‘Ok cool meet you in the lobby in 15’. I couldn’t do that anymore because first I had to tell security and then security had to call a car and then we had to call the restaurant in advance and make special reservations and it was like two hours of our time and I was like ‘Just go without me y’all.’ It’s like I’m a burden to my friends.”

What are Lizzo’s The Special Tour dates?

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

What is Lizzo’s The Special Tour set list?

Lizzo’s The Special Tour set list won’t be known until her first concert at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on September 23, 2022. However, it’s assumed that the set list will mostly include songs from Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special, which will be released on July 15, 2022, and consists of 12 songs, including her lead single, “About Damn Time” and title track, “Special.” In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 in April 2022, Lizzo explained that the album was originally In Case Nobody Told You until music producer Max Martin helped her “restructure” the hook of the song “Special,” which Lizzo changed her album title to.

“Special is multipurposeful, and can mean so many things,” she said. “Specifically, I wrote a song on the album. It’s called Special, so it’s named after… It’s the titular song. The album was called In Case Nobody Told You for a while, and then Max Martin came on and he helped me change the hook a little bit and restructured it. He was like, ‘Special, Special. The song is Special.’ I was like, ‘Okay.'”

She continued, “Then one day, I had this aha moment where I’m like, ‘Oh shit, the album is Special. Literally, the album is special, and I’m special.’ You know what I’m saying? I want the person to hear this to feel special. The way that you feel when you say that word is like… In Case Nobody Told You is cool, it has that same kind of dark… Everything now has this special feel to it, and this glow, this sparkle. Ever since that’s the era I’m moving into. It’s out of the darkness and into the light. I feel like the album is an incredible body of music, which was super important to me. I wanted to create good fucking music that actually was cohesive, and meaningful, and rich and lush, and I think people is… It could be a grower, it could be a shower. I don’t care, it’s good. Once people discover it, it’s going to make them feel good and them know what’s up.”

Who are Lizzo’s The Special Tour opening acts?

Lizzo’s The Special Tour opening act is Latto, who is scheduled to perform at all 23 dates. Latto is a rapper who is best known for her song “Big Energy” from her 2021 album, 777. The song, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, was remixed with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled in March 2022.

