Lizzo Is Down To Be The Next Bachelorette, But She Has Some NSFW Conditions

Dear Bachelorette creators & producers—you can stop your search right now. There’s not need to look any further for your next leading lady because Lizzo would be the Bachelorette but her application has conditions. The 31-year-old is all set to make her reality television debut, although she does have one must-have. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lizzo discussed her plans to bring the “juice” to television, revealing that she’d totally be down to take part in a reality series. Naturally, The Bachelorette was high on the singer’s list.

“Do I watch The Bachelorette? No, but you know what, b*tch? I would love to be the Bachelorette,” she began. But Lizzo doesn’t seem to have a full scope of understanding when it comes to the whole casting process for the show. “Do I have to be on The Bachelor to be the Bachelorette?” she asked the interviewer. Well, yes. That’s usually how it works. But honestly? We would not be surprised if they made an exception for her.

Luckily, the singer, who stars alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart in the upcoming Hustlers feature, already has a whole plan for her season of The Bachelorette. “If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever,” she said. “The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes.” Wow. What a condition! But wait—there’s more. And this condition is not only extremely specific, it’s also…uh…probs not allowed on Primetime TV in any kind of way.

“It would be mandatory to get my pussy eaten at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed,” she explained. “It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know. The kids gotta learn someday.”

Lizzo eventually moved on from the reality show, and discussed her thoughts on living a great life as a single woman. “You can have a relationship with yourself,” she began. “And I know that that sounds silly. But I mean, really take yourself out to dinner, take yourself on dates, masturbate, f*ck yourself, you know what I’m saying? Cozy up with yourself and watch your favorite TV show. Talk to yourself out loud. Put on outfits and compliment yourself. Be the partner to yourself that you want.”

Lizzo is proud and confident and has every reason to be. The successful singer admitted she almost left the music industry after what she perceived as a lack of success. But fortunately, she stuck with it and her talent and grit have taken her far! Maybe as fair as….The Bachelorette! Only time will tell.