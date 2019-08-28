Lizzo & Spotify Created A Test To Determine If You’re ‘That Bitch’

Honestly, what did we do to deserve her? Lizzo and Spotify’s DNA test is the only thing you should bother caring about this year. Fresh from her stellar performance of “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” at the MTV VMAs–Lizzo is out here giving us our lives. Using her iconic lyrics from “Truth Hurts” which say, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch”–Lizzo has created a test to tell you if you are really giving the girls Angela Bassett from Waiting to Exhale vibes.

So, first of all, what is “that bitch” and why would you even want to be her? Elle style director, Nikki Ogunnaike, explained, “It’s like Big Dick Energy, but better.” YASSSS. So to determine if you are really the icon that you think you are, and we’re sure you are–Spotify is asking their users to let them access your info to give you a playlist curated by Lizzo herself.

Trust us–you’ll want this playlist. It has everyone from Missy Elliott to Eve to Destiny’s Child to Lil’ Kim and Trina. Essentially these are all of the iconic ladies who influenced Lizzo so why wouldn’t you want it?!

After the playlist is in hand–Spotify will ask you to snap (or upload) a photo. Then the quiz begins. The first question is actually a lot harder than we would have imaged. It asks–“How do you feel about relationships?”

Other questions ask you “Who’s the baddest bitch? and “How best can one shoot their shot?” It’s actually super cute and hella fun. Take it for yourself below.

Lizzo’s DNA Test

There is probably a reason we’re only 56% that bitch at the moment–but we’ll work that out.

Ok ok I see you, you are 56% that bitch! 😏😏😤😤