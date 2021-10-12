Lizzo Literally Showed Up Naked To Cardi B’s Birthday Party

Scroll To See More Images

It would be an understatement to say that Lizzo is a bold dresser. Whether she’s rocking nothing but a G-string to shake her booty on the ‘Gram or a full-on goddess toga for her latest music video, our girl knows how to turn heads and make headlines. Period! But of all her OOTDs, the sheer dress Lizzo wore to Cardi B’s birthday party might be her wildest to date. Mostly because she’s borderline buck-naked.

ICYMI, Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed bash on Monday night at LA River Studios. And it was quite the star-studded event, with industry names like Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg and Chance The Rapper in attendance.

Of course, Cardi showed up sexy in a Laurel DeWitt chain bustier, a Chanel belt, itty-bitty black shorts and unique fishnet tights. But she wasn’t the only one in her birthday suit! Lots of attendees followed what I assume was a dress code that instructed “hoe clothes or no clothes,” showing plenty of skin by way of cutouts, sheer mesh and whatever else they could dream up.

Lizzo, of course, put the rest of the guests to shame. I mean…

Can I get a little commotion for the dress? This sparkly sheer mesh purple number is almost entirely see-through, with Lizzo’s full body-ody-ody on display. While it appears she ditched the undergarments, she did accessorize with matching pasties and some silver butterfly clips in her hair.

And speaking of the hair! She rocked a long caramel booty-skimming ponytail that really showed off her sculpted cheekbones when she turned to strike a pose and slightly masked her black thong when she turned away from the cameras. Her glowy glam featured rosy cheeks, a nude lip and tons of mascara.

Y’all, I can’t lie. I’m living for this look. We see so many model-sized celebs praised for their naked dress moments, so why shouldn’t Lizzo get exactly the same hype? She looks sexy and fierce! My only complaint is that it’s a bit bold to wear to someone else’s party. She should’ve left the birthday suit to Ms. Cardi B!

That said, the duo are definitely close—they borderline bared it all on set for their “Rumors” music video shoot. Plus, Cardi is always quick to praise other women for looking good and doing their thing, so I just know she hyped Lizzo up and gave the look her stamp of approval the second she arrived. Confident women love confident women, folks.

Is this one of Lizzo’s best looks to date? I say yes, but it’s hard to beat that ’80s-prom-inspired gown she wore to the GRAMMYs back in March. Mint green is her color! Nevertheless, I’m glad to see her statement-making style still going strong, especially as she normalizes naked dresses for all bodies in the process.

Yes, her look was risqué, but if you’ve got it, why leave it to the imagination? Flaunting it is much more her speed. We love you, Lizzo!